Read full article on original website
Related
I left my comfort zone to try the La Dame fragrance by 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Karen Huger. The scent gave a regal impression.
The scent reminded me of my grandmother in the best way and is a combination of "deaconess" and "Dior."
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 On HBO, Where A New Group Of Troubled Tourists (And Jennifer Coolidge) Visit A Resort In Sicily
The White Lotus was an hit in its first season largely because of Mike White’s writing and directing, but also because it had a number of great performances, most notably by Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. But it was also because it was a good satire of how awful privileged people can be to each other and to the people who are working hard so they can have a good time at an exotic resort. Coolidge is back for the show’s second season, but there’s a new setting (Sicily) and Coolidge’s character Tanya is surrounded by a whole new set of...
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0