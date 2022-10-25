The White Lotus was an hit in its first season largely because of Mike White’s writing and directing, but also because it had a number of great performances, most notably by Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. But it was also because it was a good satire of how awful privileged people can be to each other and to the people who are working hard so they can have a good time at an exotic resort. Coolidge is back for the show’s second season, but there’s a new setting (Sicily) and Coolidge’s character Tanya is surrounded by a whole new set of...

HAWAII STATE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO