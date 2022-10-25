Read full article on original website
Brandon Administration
4d ago
I know the media won’t, but I really wish they would start publishing whether or not these people were vaccinated. They publish all the other details of people except that which happens to be the most divisive issue in this country. They’ll let you know when an anti-vaxer dies from Covid, but they can’t tell us if someone is vaxxed and how they “died suddenly and mysteriously, while fully healthy”.
Reply(12)
62
Guest
4d ago
All these younger people dying is starting to seem awful strange. Never seen so many. It makes you questioned what we’re not being told.
Reply(16)
76
MM
4d ago
The cause of death hasn't been made public, but TMZ Sports reported that Eric "died unexpectedly" on Saturday, Oct. 22. ANOTHER DIED UNEXPECTEDLY UNDER 50. Wake up ppl!!!!
Reply(5)
44
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Comments / 261