Sporting News
What channel is Broncos vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL London game
The third and final game of the 2022 NFL London series comes in Week 8 with the Broncos and Jaguars facing off at Wembley Stadium. Denver and Jacksonville enter Sunday's matchup with identical 2-5 records and each team is on a four-game skid after solid starts to the year. With both teams currently down on their luck, something's got to give on Sunday.
Sporting News
Packers WR draft mistakes: Why Green Bay didn't take Tee Higgins, other big misses in recent drafts
The Packers aren't where they expected to be this year. They're 3-4 heading into Sunday's game with the Bills and their passing offense is the most pedestrian it has been under Aaron Rodgers. To make matters worse, Rodgers' frustration is bubbling over. He sounded off during the week about the mistakes his teammates are making.
Sporting News
Panthers' Steve Wilks details what he told DJ Moore after costly penalty vs. Falcons, ending in OT loss
The Panthers appeared to have pulled off a miracle comeback with 12 seconds left in their Week 8 game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker launched a 62-yard Hail Mary to DJ Moore, who managed to catch the pass five yards into the end zone. That tied the game at 34-all and positioned the Panthers to win the game with an extra point.
Sporting News
Christian McCaffrey stats: 49ers RB joins exclusive list of players to record a passing, rushing & receiving TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey was limited in his first game with the 49ers after being traded to San Francisco in the middle of the week. It's safe to say that Kyle Shanahan and company enjoyed the first full week of the McCaffrey experience. In a pivotal NFC West clash vs. the Rams...
Sporting News
Derrick Henry stats vs. Texans: Titans RB torments Houston yet again, breaks records set by Eddie George
Derrick Henry had another dominant day against the Texans on Sunday, rumbling his way to 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also making some history in the process. On a day in which the Titans committed to the running game with rookie Malik Willis starting at quarterback, Henry set a new franchise record with his 75th career touchdown.
Sporting News
Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor
Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
Sporting News
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones risks fine with 'blind referee' Halloween costume: 'I had a lot of fun'
Jerry Jones delighted the internet on Sunday after his "blind referee" Halloween costume went viral. Unfortunately for him, the NFL might not find it so funny. In an image originally posted on his niece's Instagram account, the longtime Cowboys' owner was pictured dressed up as a referee with glasses and a walking stick. Take a look:
Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty
Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
Sporting News
Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game
The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
Sporting News
Best Fantasy Week 9 Waiver Pickups: Ronnie Rivers, Latavius Murray, Caleb Huntley take over backfields
It was a mostly injury-free Sunday for key fantasy football contributors, and while that's a welcome relief, it doesn't help the top Week 9 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. In fact, this week's initial waivers article might feel like a rerun. We're touting RBs like Latavius Murray, Kenyan Drake, and Caleb Huntley, all of whom have already been highlighted in this article in the past few weeks, as well as newcomer Ronnie Rivers, who surprised as the leader of the Rams' backfield.
Sporting News
Why Vikings' Patrick Peterson mocked Cardinals, Kyler Murray with 'Call of Duty' INT celebration
Patrick Peterson was finally able to get revenge on the Cardinals in the Vikings' 34-26 win over Arizona in Week 8. And Peterson wasn't shy about calling out his former team during and after the game. It began on the field in the third quarter when the Vikings were celebrating...
Former Colts LT Tarik Glenn's determination to make a mark led him to Colts Ring of Honor
INDIANAPOLIS -- Tarik Glenn started his slow walk toward the middle of the Lucas Oil Stadium field, shaking hands with Indianapolis Colts greats like Gary Brackett and Ryan Diem before reaching the center stage. There the three-time Pro Bowler was surrounded by Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison and other Colts legends, all sporting their signature blue blazers. The man responsible for protecting Manning's blindside and opening holes for Marshall Faulk and James...
Sporting News
Why A.J. Brown trade, Eagles stats with Jalen Hurts have familiar Super Bowl feel
The Eagles' blockbuster offseason trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown continues to pay off big time. Brown had his biggest game playing for Philadelphia in Week 8, catching six of 11 targets from quarterback Jalen Hurts for 156 yards and three first-half TDs in a 35-13 home rout over the cross-state Steelers.
Sporting News
Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive
During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
Sporting News
Packers vs. Bills live score, updates, highlights from NFL 'Sunday Night Football' game
One of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever takes on one of the league's rising stars at the position as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers travel to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the Bills on "Sunday Night Football." The 2022 season has gone very differently for these teams, with Green...
How Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel evaluated QB Malik Willis after first start
HOUSTON − Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had mixed reviews for rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the third-round pick's first start Sunday. Willis led the Titans to a 17-10 win over the Texans, extending the winning streak to five games for the Titans (5-2). But Willis was hardly the reason the Titans won. Willis was 6-for-10 with 55 yards and an interception and ran four times for 13 yards. He attempted only one pass in the second...
Sporting News
How a Jets roughing the passer penalty swung momentum, sparked Patriots historic win
It looked like the Patriots had made a critical mistake in the waning seconds of the first half in their Week 8 meeting with the Jets. Mac Jones was looking to pass on a first-and-10 with 37 seconds left in the half. However, he made a risky throw while under pressure that floated with ease to Jets defensive back Michael Carter.
Sporting News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 8: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The NFL is back in action with Week 8, and it features another trip overseas. The Ravens and Buccaneers kick off the games this week, as the two teams meet on Thursday down in Florida. Baltimore is 4-3 and coming off a bye in Week 7, while everything has gone south in Tampa Bay. The Bucs lost to the last-place Panthers last week, dropping their record to 3-4.
Sporting News
What channel is Packers vs. Bills on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 8
The Packers are in the middle of a brutal skid. They've dropped three straight games, been trolled by opponents donning cheeseheads twice, and they only seem to be trending downward heading into "Sunday Night Football." Their life doesn't get any easier. The Packers are heading to Buffalo to take on...
