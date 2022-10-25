ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida deputies find 14-foot Burmese python lurking in bushes near homes

NAPLES, Fla. - Some Florida deputies helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts found quite a surprise in a neighborhood this week: a 14-foot long Burmese python!. The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputies holding the slithering beast after it was caught. They said on Wednesday night, deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were assisting them with a call to an East Naples neighborhood after a resident reported seeing the snake in the bushes between two homes.
NAPLES, FL
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk

Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
VENICE, FL
floridarambler.com

Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds

I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians

ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE

