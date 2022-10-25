Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!

VENICE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO