Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Bryan slammed for bringing Ron DeSantis on stage during Fla. concert: 'Sad and seriously disappointing'
Luke Bryan brought out Gov. Ron DeSantis at his concert in Florida and people on Twitter were immediately upset by the country musicians actions.
Luke Bryan Makes Amazing Surprise Announcement During Florida Concert
On Friday (October 28th), Luke Bryan took to the stage in Jacksonville, Florida to make an amazing announcement that was about his Estero performance. Country Now reports that during the Jacksonville show, Luke Bryan welcomed Governor DeSantis to the stage. He then revealed plans to donate his upcoming Estero proceeds to the Florida Disaster Fund.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find 14-foot Burmese python lurking in bushes near homes
NAPLES, Fla. - Some Florida deputies helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts found quite a surprise in a neighborhood this week: a 14-foot long Burmese python!. The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputies holding the slithering beast after it was caught. They said on Wednesday night, deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were assisting them with a call to an East Naples neighborhood after a resident reported seeing the snake in the bushes between two homes.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
WALA-TV FOX10
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
WOKV.com
Police: Father arrested after his child was injured in shooting in Georgia
Police: Father arrested after his child was injured in shooting in Georgia Officers found a child with a gunshot wound to the hand when they arrived at the scene. The child was alert and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. (NCD)
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
WOKV.com
Mom sought as Indiana police ID Atlanta boy as child found dead in suitcase
Mom sought as Indiana police ID Atlanta boy as child found dead in suitcase Cairo’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, is now being sought in connection with the boy’s death. (NCD)
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
10NEWS
1 month after Ian, DeSantis announces Bass Pro Shops resort coming to Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's southwest coast exactly one month ago Friday. Many Floridians are on the long road to recovery. Some places are already seeing renewed growth. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Marathon, Florida, would be receiving a Bass Pro Shops fishing...
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
Human trafficking still a ‘huge problem’ in Central Florida, expert says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators now say a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death Monday in Pine Hills is linked to a human trafficking investigation. Deputies say De’Shayla Ferguson had been missing for the past two months before she was found murdered. According to the Florida...
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
U.S. Marshals Catch Up With Florida Man Wanted For Shooting, Paralyzing Victim
A 19-year-old Florida man that was wanted for shooting a victim, leaving the person paralyzed, found out you can run, but you can’t hide. Members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, at a residence on
WCPO
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana identified as Georgia child, two suspects identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Police have named the boy who was found in a suitcase earlier this year in southern Indiana as well as two suspects in the case. The boy was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia. There are two adults charged in the case and one of them remains at large.
Comments / 1