Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Simone Biles's Minimalist Supermodel Nails Let Her Engagement Ring Shine
Simone Biles put her massive engagement ring on display in a new Instagram Story, showing off her trendy supermodel manicure in the process. Supermodel nails, a look inspired by the fashion models of the '90s and coined by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, typically consist of a sheer base color in pale pink or nude, and meticulously cleaned nail beds. The trend was made a modern fan favorite by Margot Robbie at the 2021 Oscars, and has since been worn by a variety of celebrities, from Lucy Hale to Kylie Jenner.
Christina Applegate Shows Off Her "Fancy" Canes For First Ceremony With MS
"Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate turned to her fans on Twitter to ask for some accessory advice: which cane should she choose for a fancy occasion? The Emmy Award-winning star shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in August 2021, and on Thursday, she posted a photo of five "fancy" canes to choose for a "very important ceremony coming up."
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
This Heartbreaking Email Written By Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt Speaks Volumes About the Couple’s Current Relationship
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle to sell Chateau Miraval Winery has brought a lot of the couple’s trials and tribulations to the surface. A heartbreaking email Jolie sent back in January 2021 has recently resurfaced, going to show that the exes’ current turmoil has been going on much longer than recent headlines would suggest, and that Jolie has had to be tactful in how she approached the separation from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns.
Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!
Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
Kylie Jenner Took The Sexy Crochet Trend To Another Level With This Plunging Dress—It's So See-Through!
Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! The beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry, tan crochet dress to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show last week and wowed fans with her loosely woven rope garment. Jenner showed off her incredible curves with an ultra-plunging, décolletage-revealing neckline, cinched waist detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline and overall see-through fabric.
Mariah Carey and Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Twin with Matching Super-Sized Curls
Move over Gwyneth and Apple, Reese and Ava, because there's a new lookalike mother-daughter pairing that just arrived on the scene: Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon. On Saturday night, Mariah and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, aka "Roe Roe Diva," showed off their twinning style with coordinating outfits and super-sized curls. In a photo shared to Twitter, Mariah and Monroe both had their hair braided in cornrows in the front, and in the back, voluminous natural curls cascaded from behind. "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza," Mariah captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtag #TheHairTails."
Gisele Bündchen Seen In 1st Photos Without Her Wedding Band As She Spends Time With Kids
The ring-free outing is only intensifying the breakup gossip. Earlier, it was reported the pair both hired divorce lawyers.
Gwen Steffani, Ex Gavin Rossdale Spotted Spending Time With Son, Guitarist Opens Up About Co-Parenting
Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were spotted supporting their son at his flag football game, working their way around co-parenting despite having different love interests. According to reports, Stefani went all-in to support her son, Apollo's flag football game by showing up complete with a foldable lawn chair!
Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Taller Than Mom Jennifer Garner On Pumpkin Patch Outing: Photos
Scary how fast they grow up! Jennifer Garner, 50, kicked off the Halloween season by taking her kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13, to a Moorpark, California pumpkin patch on Oct. 5, 2022. It was clear that Jen’s kids, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 50, were getting older....
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos
Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'
Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos
North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
