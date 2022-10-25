ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith Has Strong Words Regarding Tom Brady and Retirement

By Caleb Skinner
 5 days ago

On ESPN's "First Take", Stephen A. Smith let his feelings be known about the Buccaneers and Tom Brady's future.

ESPN personality, Stephen A. Smith, has been known for his hot sports takes especially on one of the network's most popular shows 'First Take'. On Monday's episode, Stephen A. was joined by Michael Irvin and Dan Orlovsky to discuss if the Buccaneers are "finished". While Orlovsky took the yes side of that conversation, both Irvin and Stephen A. took the side of "not yet", however, Stephen A. added that the Bucs do in fact stink right now and that "Tom Brady is done after this season."

Stephen A. Smith seemed pretty confident and emphatic about his take on Brady being done with football, exclaiming that the greatest quarterback of all time should call it quits after this season and take that $375 million dollar check and sail into the sunset as a broadcaster.

It is not necessarily hard to think that, at least this once, Stephen A. could be right or should be. Brady hasn't looked this unfocused or lost when it comes to why his offense can't put things together. He came out of retirement to make another run at a Super Bowl; which now seems like a distant dream with how the team is playing. Why not just let this be it and take the next step in his career?

However, this comes less than a week after Brady made comments shutting down retirement rumors . Brady still seems like he wants to play football, specifically in Tampa Bay. Things can always change as we've seen in the past, but as of now, it is hard to point toward one direction or another. Stephen A. could be right that it is time for Brady to be done, but we all know Tom Brady does not like to go out like this.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Tampa, FL
BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

