Gatlinburg, TN

WATE

The haunted quilt from Cades Cove

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Many spooky stories come from Cades Cove, but one is especially electric. The tale of the Cussing Cover stems from a small two-room cabin in the cove before it was a part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. According to the late, Mavies Estep married her husband Basil, and they lived with their children in the cabin along Whistling Branch stream.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Central High showcases award-winning artwork

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Paint your way through the hallways at this school. Central High School’s fine arts programs is one to be known. With classes such as painting, sculpting, architecture, and more, students are able to get hands-on experience. In May 2022, Central High School entered the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Police remind community of Halloween safety tips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween is about trick-or-treating and all things spooky, but KPD wants to make sure no real scary moments take place in the community. Scott Erland, the communications manager of KPD said it’s important for residents to be reminded of Halloween safety tips to carry into the weekend. “Our goal every day […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New KAUL CEO shares excitement for nonprofit's future

The Knoxville Area Urban League announced Charles F. Lomax Jr. will be chosen as the nonprofit's new president and chief executive officer. New KAUL CEO shares excitement for nonprofit’s future. The Knoxville Area Urban League announced Charles F. Lomax Jr. will be chosen as the nonprofit's new president and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville businesses capitalizing on UT wins

The Vols are gearing up for their fifth straight home sell-out of the season, bringing in over 100,000 fans to Knoxville for the game. Local businesses in and around the area are reaping the benefits as Tennessee Football keeps winning. Knoxville businesses capitalizing on UT wins. The Vols are gearing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

F-35 Jets in Neyland Stadium flyover

Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, executive officer of the 134th Air Refueling Wing based in Knoxville, said that the F-35 jets held a practice run Thursday ahead of their pregame flyover for Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium between Tennessee and Kentucky. F-35 Jets in Neyland Stadium flyover. Lt. Col. Travers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Historic Scott County Jail

After closing in 2008, the Historic Scott County Jail has been turned into a museum. After closing in 2008, the Historic Scott County Jail has been turned into a museum. Positively Tennessee: Raven Becoming Instagram Influencer. Poe the Raven is becoming famous on Instagram and is needing help moving, as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT Home Football games bring economic boom to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are gearing up for their fifth straight home sell-out of the season, bringing in over 100,000 fans to Knoxville for the game. Local businesses in and around the area are reaping the benefits as Tennessee Football keeps winning. “When the Vols are winning, people are happy,” President of Visit […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

K-9 Argo receives support after cancer diagnosis

A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is receiving support from the community after his recent cancer diagnosis. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is receiving support from the community after his recent cancer diagnosis. Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex …. A well-known Knoxville property...
KNOXVILLE, TN

