The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee
There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Reporting fraud during early voting in Tennessee
Tennessee's Secretary of State's Office offers tools to assist voters during elections, including a text to report voter fraud system.
‘School Safety Toolkit’ launched by Gov. Lee for Tennessee families
A new resource related to education and safety in Tennessee schools for families has been announced by the Governor's Office.
indherald.com
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
wpln.org
Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
wpln.org
Slavery is still allowed as a punishment for crime in Tennessee’s constitution. Amendment 3 seeks to change that.
The inspiration for Amendment 3 came about a decade ago, behind the bars and barbed wire of Riverbend Maximum Security Prison. Rev. Jeannie Alexander was working as the prison’s chaplain, and an incarcerated man told her that slavery was never fully abolished in the state. “As a former lawyer,...
Gov. Bill Lee to make two campaign stops in NE Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day nearing, Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make a couple of stops in the Tri-Cities region next week as he wraps up his re-election campaign. As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, the governor is scheduled to appear in Jonesborough and Greeneville on Friday, Nov. […]
Record fish caught in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Tennessee from Land Big Fish.
chattanoogapulse.com
This Is The Last Saturday Of Early Voting In Tennessee Prior To The November General Election
Saturday, October 29, is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. "Tennessee's generous early voting period gives voters the flexibility of evening and weekend hours and multiple polling locations in many counties," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "If casting your ballot on the weekend is more convenient for you, I encourage you to make your voice heard at the polls this Saturday, Oct. 29."
WBIR
The Vanished: The Missing People of East Tennessee
Help us find, The Vanished. This new series on the missing people of East Tennessee airs Friday on the 10News Nightbeat after Dateline.
wmot.org
New COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations all up slightly across Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The number of new COVID-19 infections reported by state health officials headed higher last week after falling for eight weeks in a row. By early October, new infection counts had fallen to just 5100 reported cases statewide during a single seven-day period. However, during the week that ended Saturday reported cases ticked back up 7 percent.
TN education advocates see potential for more to be done after School Safety Toolkit launches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — School safety concerns have grown over time in East Tennessee as it’s become a national topic due to recent tragic events happening on school grounds across the country. Governor Bill Lee officially launched the School Safety Toolkit through the SafeTN App in hopes of making sure families can have the resources […]
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
fox17.com
Tennessee among states now reporting 'high' flu activity, RSV & Rhinovirus also spreading
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among a handful of states experiencing high levels of flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the week ending October 15, the latest report issued Friday shows Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, New York, and Washington, D.C. are the six areas reporting the highest flu activity.
1450wlaf.com
Busy morning for LFD First Responders
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Several medical runs for the La Follette Fire Department and a wreck added up to a most busy morning. First Responders with LFD and the Campbell County Ambulance Service along with La Follette Police answered the call of a two vehicle wreck just after 11am Wednesday.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
Wind Advisory For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
