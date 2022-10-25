ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee

There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
indherald.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs

Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee to make two campaign stops in NE Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day nearing, Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make a couple of stops in the Tri-Cities region next week as he wraps up his re-election campaign. As part of his “It Matters Who Governs” bus tour, the governor is scheduled to appear in Jonesborough and Greeneville on Friday, Nov. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

This Is The Last Saturday Of Early Voting In Tennessee Prior To The November General Election

Saturday, October 29, is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. "Tennessee's generous early voting period gives voters the flexibility of evening and weekend hours and multiple polling locations in many counties," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "If casting your ballot on the weekend is more convenient for you, I encourage you to make your voice heard at the polls this Saturday, Oct. 29."
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

New COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations all up slightly across Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The number of new COVID-19 infections reported by state health officials headed higher last week after falling for eight weeks in a row. By early October, new infection counts had fallen to just 5100 reported cases statewide during a single seven-day period. However, during the week that ended Saturday reported cases ticked back up 7 percent.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Busy morning for LFD First Responders

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Several medical runs for the La Follette Fire Department and a wreck added up to a most busy morning. First Responders with LFD and the Campbell County Ambulance Service along with La Follette Police answered the call of a two vehicle wreck just after 11am Wednesday.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible

Wind Advisory For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy