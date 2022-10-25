Out & About: Week of Oct. 27, 2022

Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

Oct. 25

Cahill to visit Edenton

As part of the Edenton Tea Party 248th anniversary, the Edenton Historical Commission will welcome Betsy Cahill to give a talk on the topics of preservation, growth and tourism.

Cahill is the Chairman of the Preservation Society of Charleston, S.C. and has attended Harvard, Oxford and Yale universities. She will be sharing information on the preservation of Edenton’s unique character, quality of life and diverse neighborhoods.

The presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 101 West Gale Street in Edenton. A reception will follow at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Oct. 29

Book signing slated

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chowan Arts Council, a free event with Edenton author Kathryn Louise Wood (Kate Ahearn) will be held, which includes an author-led reading and book signing for Wood’s new book “Zephyr Stone and the Haunted Beach House.” Games, giveaways, refreshments and family-friendly entertainment will all be featured. Halloween costumes are welcome.

The event is free and open to the public. The Chowan Arts Council is located at 112 West Water Street in Edenton.

Oct. 31

Safe trick-or-treating for kids

In the usual Halloween spirit, downtown Edenton will host a safe trick-or-treating event along South Broad Street for families beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Halloween evening.

The event is free and open to the public.

Nov. 8

Annual luncheon returns

Edenton’s Garden of Eden Club will host their annual Holiday Luncheon and Floral Design Fundraiser at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This year’s theme, “Seasons Bounty,” will be illustrated by Gina Rascoe with a how-to floral arrangement demonstration. Her arrangements make creative use of foliage, flowers, and found objects. All proceeds from the luncheon are used to support the Celebration Garden on the grounds of the Penelope Barker House.

Tickets for the luncheon and fundraiser are $40, which includes lunch, and can be purchased at the Barker House or by calling (252) 482-7800. The event will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish Hall located at 101 West Gale Street in Edenton.

Nov. 10

Woman’s Club holds fundraiser

The Edenton Woman’s Club will be holding a Card Party Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton. The funds raised will go towards supporting community projects and scholarships. Raffle tickets and basket raffles will be available for purchase during the party.

The cost is $12 per person and includes lunch. For tickets call Nell Drees at (757) 503-0396 or ask any Woman’s Club member.

Nov. 14

Neighborhood prayer slated

The community is invited to attend monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.

The November prayer covering Police Zone 11 will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at Union Grove AME Zion Church located at 212 Tyler Lane. Weather permitting, the prayer will be outside but will be held rain or shine.

Police Zone 11 includes the following: Tyler Lane, Oakdale Drive, Paxton Lane, Old Hertford Road, Coston Lane, Peanut Drive, North Broad Street. The event is free and open to the public.

Nov. 15

Book reading and signing planned

Join the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and the Chowan Arts Council to meet the author of one of Amazon.com’s “best new books” for 2022 – also the daughter of an Edenton resident – Sascha Rothchild.

Rothchild will be giving a reading as well as a talk at the library, followed by a book signing at the Chowan Arts Council. There will be a limited supply of books for sale.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. It is open to the public. The library is located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton and the Chowan Arts Council is located at 112 West Water Street.

Nov. 19

Concert marks grand opening

The Herringbone on the Waterfront will hold its grand opening celebration during the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, Nov. 19. The Red Clay Strays of Mobile, Ala. will be performing on stage just outside the restaurant around 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The Herringbone is located at 119 West Water Street in Edenton.

Craft show returns

The annual White Oak Elementary School Craft Show will return starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event is free and open to the public. Prospective vendors should contact Heather Copeland at hcopeland@ecps.k12.nc.us or Sarah Ryder at sryder@ecps.k12.nc.us.

White Oak Elementary School is located at 111 Sandy Ridge Road in Chowan County.

Breakfast with Santa

Santa is returning to Chowan County to visit for breakfast! Expect homemade breakfast, professional photos and fun for the whole family. Tickets cost $12 for children and $10 for adults. Contact Amber Hardy at (252) 312-6154 for tickets.

Breakfast with Santa will be held at American Legion Post 40, located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.

Nov. 22

Memorial blood drive held in Rocky Hock

A blood drive in honor of Chase Bateman, who passed away one year ago, will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Rocky Hock Baptist Church. Please visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter “RHBC” (without quotations) to make your appointment now and donate in memory of Chase.

Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road in Chowan County.

Dec. 1

Sip and Shop takes over downtown

Edenton’s delightful Sip and Shop event, hosted by Destination Downtown Edenton will return to South Broad Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Merchants will be open extended hours for your shopping pleasure. The event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 2

Lighting of the tree

Edenton’s traditional Christmas Tree Lighting is slated for 5:30 p.m. in front of the town council chambers at the intersection of South Broad Street and Water Street downtown. The event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 3

Christmas kicks off

The second annual Kick-Off to Christmas, hosted by Visit Edenton, will take place starting around 4 p.m. at the waterfront. Activities include but are not limited to a Polar Express experience aboard Edenton’s historic trolley, a food truck, children’s inflatables, face painting, storytime, crafts, sweet treat vendors and more. The flotilla boat parade will follow at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 4

Christmas at Historic Hope Plantation

Christmas open house will be held at Historic Hope Plantation in Windsor from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Hope Mansion and King Bazemore House will be decorated with period decorations. Live holiday music, refreshments and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides will be available.

There is no charge for the event but donations are appreciated. Tours will be available on site at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10 at $10 a person. Call (252) 794-3140 for more details.

Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Road in Windsor.

Dec. 9-10

41st Annual Christmas Candlelight Tour returns

Edenton’s most famous Christmas event, the Christmas Candlelight Tour, will kick off from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10 and tour the east side of Edenton.

Ticket prices in advance are $30, rising to $35 on the days of December 8-10. Children 12 and under are free. Groups of 10 or more are $25 per person.

To purchase tickets, visit ehcnc.org or call (252) 482-7800. Tickets are valid for both days.

Dec. 10

Christmas Parade marches downtown

The 2022 Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 along Broad Street in Edenton. The parade starts at Edenton Village Shopping Center at 1316 North Broad Street and will march to the waterfront. Line up begins at 9 a.m.

The theme this Christmas is “Lights… Camera… Christmas!” To enter into the parade, contact Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Creed at susan.creed@edentonchamber.org or call (252) 482-3400. The rain date for the parade is the next day – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Ongoing

American Legion Events

Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.

Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.

American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.

Edenton Farmers Market

The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).

The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.

Edenton Lions Club

The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday. The club is looking for new members.

The club meets at Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.

Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans

The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.

Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club

The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse, located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton. The club is always welcoming new members.

For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.