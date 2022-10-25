ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

realtynewsreport.com

Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
HOUSTON, TX
foodcontessa.com

City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park

A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space to bring flex office space to Lake Conroe in 2023

Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space will open in the first quarter of 2023 at 96 Beach Walk Blvd., Conroe. (Courtesy Beach Walk Coworking) Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space will open in the first quarter of 2023 at 96 Beach Walk Blvd., Conroe, according to an Oct. 27 news release. The space is a flex office and executive suite concept occupying 7,500 square feet and including 25 private office suites, open workstations, meeting rooms, privacy phone booths, refreshments and other office amenities.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonian.news

Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says

He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Bold $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing

Natural light fills 8602 Fontainbleu Street from its numerous large windows. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. NextGen continues to bring some of the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and its latest showcase listing is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.
HOUSTON, TX
Mae A.

Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice Show

Houston, TX – Vintage aircraft enthusiasts gathered along SH 3 outside of Ellington Airport Thursday to catch a sneak peek at WWII US aircraft as the pilots practiced for The Wings Over Houston Airshow, set for Oct. 28-30. Spectators were treated to practice runs by the renowned US Navy Blue Angels, who are headlining the airshow, as they flew their fighter aircraft in tight formations across the Clear Lake sky. The crowds oohed as the four aircraft flew in the squadron’s signature diamond formation, and performed precision maneuvers while descending seemingly low enough to skim the area’s trees – at times with two of the jets flying upside down.
HOUSTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

2 new H-E-B stores are in the works

Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Houston

