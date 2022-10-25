Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
foodcontessa.com
City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park
A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
Learn more about November's featured neighborhood for Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
A house at 1603 Marshall Street. (Courtesy HAR) Mandell Place is a community of just over 130 single-family homes in the Montrose area of Houston. The community is just north of Mandell Park, which features a community garden project called Meredith Gardens. Median home value: $778,750. Homes on the market*:...
Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space to bring flex office space to Lake Conroe in 2023
Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space will open in the first quarter of 2023 at 96 Beach Walk Blvd., Conroe. (Courtesy Beach Walk Coworking) Beach Walk Coworking & Office Space will open in the first quarter of 2023 at 96 Beach Walk Blvd., Conroe, according to an Oct. 27 news release. The space is a flex office and executive suite concept occupying 7,500 square feet and including 25 private office suites, open workstations, meeting rooms, privacy phone booths, refreshments and other office amenities.
Click2Houston.com
$1M ticket sold in Humble as Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa – Someone in Humble is a lucky winner Sunday morning as the Powerball jackpot grew larger. The winning ticket was sold at Kroger, located in the 19300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway, according to Texas Lottery. No one matched all six numbers and won the...
Willow Fork Drainage District extends bike trails at Willow Fork Park in Katy
The Willow Fork Drainage District has completed 11 out of 14.5 miles of Willow Fork Park's bikeways extension from its trails project and will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Oct. 29. (Courtesy Willow Fork Drainage District) The Willow Fork Drainage District, an agency that maintains more than 5,700 acres...
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
Telge Road widening design to begin later this year
The widening of Telge Road from Louetta Road to north of the Grand Parkway is in the planning phase, with design expected to begin later this year, according to Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey’s office. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The widening of Telge Road from Louetta Road to...
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
'Nobody showed up': Neighbors say CenterPoint Energy delays gas leak work for days in The Woodlands
One resident said CenterPoint Energy appeared to brush off the neighborhood's concerns, and the smell was in her home by the school bus stop two days later.
Check out October's featured neighborhood in the Lake Houston area: Sunset Ridge, 77396
Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. Median...
houstonian.news
Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says
He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
papercitymag.com
Bold $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing
Natural light fills 8602 Fontainbleu Street from its numerous large windows. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. NextGen continues to bring some of the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and its latest showcase listing is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.
Click2Houston.com
2 trapped passengers rescued after accident in Bunker Hill Village, officials say
BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas – Officials say two passengers had to be rescued after a severe vehicle collision west of Houston on Saturday. According to Village Fire Department, the accident happened on Taylorcrest in the City of Bunkerhill around 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say upon arrival, a minivan...
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice Show
Houston, TX – Vintage aircraft enthusiasts gathered along SH 3 outside of Ellington Airport Thursday to catch a sneak peek at WWII US aircraft as the pilots practiced for The Wings Over Houston Airshow, set for Oct. 28-30. Spectators were treated to practice runs by the renowned US Navy Blue Angels, who are headlining the airshow, as they flew their fighter aircraft in tight formations across the Clear Lake sky. The crowds oohed as the four aircraft flew in the squadron’s signature diamond formation, and performed precision maneuvers while descending seemingly low enough to skim the area’s trees – at times with two of the jets flying upside down.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
