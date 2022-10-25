ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 70-Year-Old Man

 5 days ago
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old year man who was last seen in Okmulgee County on Friday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers.

Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Lonnie Jones who was last seen by family at around 10:07 p.m. near South 158 Road. Authorities say Jones stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 110 Lbs. Jones has grey hair and blue eyes.

Troopers say Jones sufferers from several physical ailments and his black Labrador retriever is also missing

Troopers issued the alert on behalf of the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 70-year-old Lonnie Jones is asked to call the police.

