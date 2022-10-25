Read full article on original website
South Korea promises thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush
SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised on Monday a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed 153 people, adding the government would then make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again.
BGG shows off delivery possibilities with its apple polyphenol and astaxanthin flagship ingredients at SupplySide West
BGG World (Irvine, CA) will showcase its flagship apple polyphenol and astaxathin ingredients in a variety of delivery formats at the SupplySide West trade show, taking place October 31 to November 4, 2022, in Las Vegas (Booth 4227). The company will provide samples of its antioxidant-rich ApplePhenon apple polyphenol ingredient,...
Regenerative Rules: Why we need to move from organic to regenerative agriculture
Author Anand Swaroop explains why it’s regenerative agriculture, not organic farming, that has the potential to create a more sustainable future for our planet. Regenerative agriculture is a type of farming that focuses on rebuilding topsoil, restoring ecosystems, and revitalizing communities. Regenerative agriculture has the potential to mitigate climate change while also providing economic benefits to farmers and food producers.
Maypro announces new patent for Sirtmax black turmeric ingredient for aiding dry eye
Sirtmax is an extract of the rhizome of Kaempferia parviflora, or black turmeric, and its benefits include supporting mitochondrial health by boosting levels of the SIRT1 gene. Maypro (Purchase, NY) announced that a new U.S. patent has been granted to polymethoxyflavonoid-rich ingredient Sirtmax. Sirtmax was developed by Tokiwa Phytochemical Company,...
OptiBiotix introducing reformulated WellBiome prebiotic and trace mineral blend at SupplySide West
The ingredient combines inulin, the company’s newly launched OptiXOS xylo-oligosaccharide prebiotic fiber, and magnesium. OptiBiotix Health Plc (Heslington, York, UK) is introducing a reformulated version of its WellBiome ingredient at the SupplySide West trade show, taking place October 31 to November 4, 2022, in Las Vegas (Booth 7453). WellBiome...
