Trick or treat alternatives continue to increase in popularity
A sign of the times… We’ve seen a rise in non-traditional ways kids go about trick-or-treating, usually in the name of safety. Many parents like the idea of their children trick-or-treating in a more controlled environment as opposed to walking through neighborhoods and going up to stranger’s doors. We checked out two of those pre-Halloween trick-or-treat […]
Police respond to shot fired and stabbing at Chestnut Street
Erie Police responded to reports of a shot fired and stabbing on Saturday. Erie Police were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street for a reported gunshot and a stabbing, according to Erie County 911. That incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Erie County Coroner’s office, a 14-year-old girl was shot. […]
Corry Halloween festivities deliver fun for all ages
Halloween is just around the corner, and there is reason to be excited. Halloween is a beloved holiday around the world and in our small town of Corry, Pennsylvania. People all around town are setting up their spooky decorations and putting on their creepy costumes. There is plenty of local fun and festivities going on as well as trick-or-treating of course.
Spooky Halloween Fun for Everyone Kicks Off this Weekend
Halloween weekend is finally here, and many organizations are hosting fun Halloween themed events to get into the spooky spirit. Crawford County communities kicked off the weekend festivities with Trick-or-Treating on Thursday night. Trick-or-Treat hours for Erie and Warren County can be found here. If you don't want to wait...
Watch: Trail of Treats underway at the Millcreek Mall
Local trick-or-treating times, events
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The little ghosts and goblins can rejoice as Halloween nears. Here are the times of sanctioned trick-or-treating and other events around Erie. Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Fairview, Girard, Edinboro and Waterford all will have traditional trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. In Meadville, trick-or-treating will be observed from […]
Meet Audubon’s New Birds of Prey
JAMESTOWN, NY – Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) invites you to meet their newest residents, Cricket, the American Kestrel, and Soren, the Red-tailed Hawk. On Saturday, November 5, 10 – 11 a.m., you can learn about these birds of prey that now call Audubon home. Cricket and Soren...
Jamestown Celebrating Halloween This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Halloween themed Trick or Treat Trail will be held on the Jamestown Riverwalk this weekend. The spooky themed event, located between the two pedestrian bridges on the Riverwalk just behind the National Comedy Center, will showcase many attractions, hayrides, hot chocolate, and of course candy.
Haunted houses, Halloween events near you
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Halloween is less than a week away, and there is no shortage of events locally. Below is a list of haunted houses in the region, and Halloween-themed events for adults and the entire family. Haunted Houses: Eeriebyss Factory of Terror 1053 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501 Oct. 1 – Oct. 31 Ghost […]
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
Artwork at Downtown Erie Restaurant Destroyed in Alleged Vandalism
A piece of glass artwork outside of Downtown Erie's Julius Restaurant was destroyed late Tuesday night, with the owner believing it was vandalism. Julio Reyes, the owner of the Julius restaurant, formerly known as the Maennerchore Club, says the art was created by his daughter, and was worth around $5,000.
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
Titusville teen chosen as library card contest winner
Two new library cards were recently unveiled for the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS). When the current supply of cards began to run low, CCFLS Administrators Jess Hilburn and Dan Slozat thought it the perfect time to inject some excitement with fresh new designs. For the children’s card, a...
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Park Along Harborcreek Wesleyville Line
State police, volunteer fire department rescuers and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook were all called to the scene after a body was found in Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek off Cumberland Road. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Timothy McConnell from the Pennsylvania State Police told Erie...
New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
82-year-old dies after dump truck goes into pond
After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Erie Police Collect Unwanted Prescriptions for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Erie Police held a collection drive for people to drop any medication they no longer want or use. Several people took advantage of the chance to clean out their medicine cabinets and get rid of medicines they no longer need and drop them off at City Hall in Downtown Erie.
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York. At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump […]
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
