Disney Plus ad-supported tier may not let you use SharePlay and GroupWatch
Streaming platforms want two things: as big an audience as possible, and to collect as much money from that audience as they can. When people stop wanting to sign up and pay, introducing an ad-supported tier can be one way to continue fueling growth. That's exactly why Hulu and HBO Max have their own such tiers, Netflix is just about to follow up with one of its own, and Disney Plus is due to launch its offering before the year's out. Early details about that new Disney Plus tier are trickling in, and it looks like ad-supported viewers might end up missing out on some features.
YouTube is getting a dynamic new look, no matter where you watch it
It's been a weird few weeks for YouTube. After a couple of controversial experiments came and went — including changes that would see free users locked out of 4K playback and bludgeoned with ads — Google raised the price on its Premium plans for family subscribers throughout much of the world. Thankfully, today brings a spot of good news to the platform, as YouTube is rolling out a huge UI redesign across mobile devices, smart TVs, and the web that should make watching videos much more enjoyable.
YouTube is finally making Shorts easier to find — or avoid
YouTube tries every trick in the book to get you started watching videos — and then switches to a whole different playbook, so you can never claw your way out of the video vortex. Recently, YouTube has been placing increasing emphasis on Shorts, even adding a Shorts shelf on YouTube for Android TV, but not everyone's a fan of that mobile-focused content. Thankfully, for people who despise short-form videos as much as they hate paying more for YouTube Premium, YouTube is now making it easier to only focus on the video formats you prefer.
Grab a picture-perfect Samsung Frame TV for $500 off
Samsung keeps the deals rolling this week with a great discount on one of its most popular 4K smart TVs known as The Frame. You're likely already familiar with the set, but for those that aren't, The Frame is a QLED 4K television line known for its beautiful matte display and customizable bezels. It's thin enough to hang on your wall, and it comes with digital artwork you can display. It's typically on the more expensive side, but thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can pick up the 55-inch model for $1,000 instead of its normal $1,500.
