NYS Music
Sub Lights Release New EP ‘Half-Life’
NYC’s Sub Lights have just released their newest EP Half-Life, an album that describes how if you only live in the past or for the future, you miss the present. Thus, marking the duo’s second release following last year’s Medicine EP and a pair of successful debut shows in Manhattan.
NYS Music
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Announce new Album, Tour with NY Stops
Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams announced their long-awaited album Live At Levon’s! will be released on Feb. 3. They have also announced a tour with stops in Tarrytown, Poughkeepsie, and Woodstock. Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams returned to their Woodstock home in 2019 to create the record, after a...
