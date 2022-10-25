ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sub Lights Release New EP ‘Half-Life’

NYC’s Sub Lights have just released their newest EP Half-Life, an album that describes how if you only live in the past or for the future, you miss the present. Thus, marking the duo’s second release following last year’s Medicine EP and a pair of successful debut shows in Manhattan.
