Cathedral Prep Holds Open House for Prospective Students
Cathedral Prep held their open house for prospective students on Sunday. This was the first year that the school has housed both young men and women. For three hours, middle school students were invited to take a tour of the school in downtown Erie following renovations to accommodate all the students in one campus.
Chatting with Sonya and Friends Celebrates Third Anniversary at Room 33
Room 33 was the host of a celebration, for a special anniversary on Thursday night. Chatting with Sonya and Friends welcomed a live audience to be a part of their third anniversary celebration. The evening included a cocktail hour with a DJ, a VIP section, photos, and a lot of...
Erie Downtown Development Corporation to Host Free Trick-or-Treating Event Downtown
The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) is partnering with Flagship City Food Hall, Flagship City Public Market and the U Pick 6 Group to host a free trick-or-treating event. More than twenty local businesses will be offering free candy to families on Saturday, October 29th, from 2 - 4 p.m.
Local Schools Take A Second Look At Food
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Farmers Market will soon be working alongside our local school district to teach kids the importance of food. The market was awarded $50,000 dollars from the Farm to School grant administered by the United States Department of Agriculture. This funding creates a tower garden and sustainable garden programs at some of the schools.
Volunteers pick apples at Girard farm to provide Erie residents with fresh produce
Second Harvest Food Bank volunteers were busy picking apples Friday at a local farm in Girard. Those in need will soon have access to some fresh produce thanks to the work of volunteers at Boyce Farm on Friday. At Boyce Farm in Girard, volunteers were busy gleaning, picking apples for those in need. It’s a […]
Meadville Families Enjoy Trick or Treating at Juniper Village
Crawford County kicked off Halloween with some Trick or Treating on Thursday night. In Meadville, families, of course decked out in costumes, traversed neighborhoods, picking up candy and goodies from neighbors. Many homes are decorated for the holiday. And the kids aren't the only ones getting into the holiday spirit,...
Warren Area High School Student is the First to Receive the Emerging Leaders Class Act Scholarship
A Warren Area High School student is coming off a big day at school. A historic one, really. She's the very first recipient of the Emerging Leaders Class Act Award, from the Northwest Tri Country Intermediate Unit, otherwise known as IU5. Lilly Broadcasting is among several local businesses sponsoring the...
Donated PPE to go to Erie Public Schools, Erie VA
The same group bringing tiny homes for veterans to Erie is helping another company donate needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the area. On Thursday, 24 pallets of various PPE was donated by Ocean State Job Lot, a company out of Rhode Island. The truck dropped off the PPE at the Erie Sports Center where […]
Jamestown Celebrating Halloween This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Halloween themed Trick or Treat Trail will be held on the Jamestown Riverwalk this weekend. The spooky themed event, located between the two pedestrian bridges on the Riverwalk just behind the National Comedy Center, will showcase many attractions, hayrides, hot chocolate, and of course candy.
Visiting a Professional Cuddlist
Let's face it. There are times when we may feel scared, anxious, or lonely. It's great to have family and friends who are always there to give us some support. That's not always the case for some people. However, there is someone in the Erie region who will be glad to be by your side. She's a professional cuddlist.
Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
Local trick-or-treating times, events
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The little ghosts and goblins can rejoice as Halloween nears. Here are the times of sanctioned trick-or-treating and other events around Erie. Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Fairview, Girard, Edinboro and Waterford all will have traditional trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. In Meadville, trick-or-treating will be observed from […]
Pineapple Eddie to move locations after nearly a decade on W. 10th St.
A well known westside restaurant will soon be moving to Walnut Street in Erie. After almost a decade at their West 10th Street location, the owners of Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro have decided to move. The restaurant is moving from West 10th Street and Weschler Ave. into the former Pie in the Sky restaurant building […]
Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating
All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
Lettie G. Howard’s 2022 season comes to an end
The Lettie G. Howard headed out to sail one last time for the 2022 season. Following years of being limited by the pandemic, Erie’s iconic tall ships were able to operate on a normal level once again. This year, ships sailed from Mother’s Day to Halloween. There were some “rough waves and stormy waters to […]
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Artwork at Downtown Erie Restaurant Destroyed in Alleged Vandalism
A piece of glass artwork outside of Downtown Erie's Julius Restaurant was destroyed late Tuesday night, with the owner believing it was vandalism. Julio Reyes, the owner of the Julius restaurant, formerly known as the Maennerchore Club, says the art was created by his daughter, and was worth around $5,000.
St James evacuated due to small fire
Fire led to a school being evacuated Thursday afternoon. The fire happened at St James along Buffalo Road in Erie just before 1:30 p.m. According to the school’s principal, a small fire broke out above a heater in one of the classrooms, causing minimal damage. Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated to St James […]
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Gravity Hill has attracted hundreds over the years, including YouTubers trying to test out the supposed supernatural phenomenon. The idea here is that you drive downhill on Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township toward the intersection at Wyndemere Road, then stop and put on your four-ways.
