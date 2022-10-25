Read full article on original website
WFAA
Two Dallas Police officers hit by a car overnight on Dallas North Tollway
The officers were assisting a stalled vehicle when another car hit theirs. The officers suffered only minor injuries.
Couple rescued after getting swept away in tent, clinging to tree near White Rock, officials say
DALLAS — A husband and wife are now in recovery after getting swept away in a tent along White Rock Creek in Dallas. Officials from Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said they responded to the call at 11:20 p.m. Monday night near the 4800 block of Lawther Drive. The couple was in a tent that was swept into the creek from a nearby homeless camp.
Dallas police says 90-year-old who went missing has been found safe
DALLAS — Dallas police said a 90-year-old who went missing Friday has been found safe. The department sent out a critical missing alert for John Alfred James on Saturday morning, saying he was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 in the 1900 block of Lanark Avenue. Police said James was driving a black 2018 Chevy Trax (crossover SUV) with Texas tag LGM-8816 and may be in need of assistance.
fox4news.com
Body recovered from Trinity River in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Trinity River. Dallas Fire Rescue said the body was found Tuesday afternoon near the Corinth Street Bridge. The victim has not yet been identified and police haven’t yet released a gender. Police also haven’t said...
dallasexpress.com
Body Discovered in Burning Vehicle
Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle Saturday, CBS reports. The vehicle and the body were found near the 4600 block of Burma Road near the Mt. Elam Missionary Baptist Church. Around 8 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue Department responded to a report of a...
Police: 11-year-old found safe, returned home in Little Elm
LITTLE ELM, Texas — Police in Little Elm say an 11-year-old boy was found safe after going missing late Wednesday night. The boy left his residence in the Paloma Creek South area at about 10 p.m. The police department updated their social media posts at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday saying he was found safe and returned home.
Dallas firefighters rescue man and woman from White Rock Lake
A man and a woman are okay after being fished out of the water at White Rock Lake late last night. A Dallas Fire-Rescue high water rescue squad put into the water near where White Rock Creek empties into the lake
WFAA
What we now know about the Dallas wrong-way crash that killed a 16-year-old
Police said the driver who crossed the median was intoxicated at the time of the crash. WFAA's Tashara Parker shares tips on how to avoid wrong-way drivers.
Will Southwest fly to new markets soon? Don't count on it.
DALLAS — The video at the top of this page originally aired on May 12, 2022. The article below originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. It seems as if everyone wants to know where Southwest Airlines Co. will fly next. After COVID-19 shut...
Dallas officer hospitalized after suspect slams hotel room door on hand, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer was hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect slammed a hotel room door on his hand, police said. Police said officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. at a hotel in the 8300 block of R. L. Thornton Freeway. Responding officers arrived and heard a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found
The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
Connector ramp to NB I-35E reopened after 18-wheeler crash, officials say
DALLAS — A connector ramp was closed for several hours following an 18-wheeler crash in downtown Dallas Wednesday morning, officials said. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said the accident happened shortly before 3 a.m. The 18-wheeler struck a barrier and overturned at North Stemmons Freeway and Woodall Rodgers. The Dallas County...
fox4news.com
Overnight crash in northwest Dallas sends two people to the hospital with serious injuries
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a major crash in Northwest Dallas early Sunday morning. According to police, a driver lost control of the car, struck the median, and hit a pick-up truck at the 10700 block of Harry Hines Boulevard just after 2 a.m.
30-year-old man killed in road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway, police say
GARLAND, Texas — A 30-year-old man was killed in a road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland last weekend, police announced Thursday. Cesar Moreno-Pampa, of Dallas, was shot along LBJ, somewhere between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive, around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a police news release. Police...
Family mourns Carrollton mother of 8 killed in hit-and-run crash
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the death of Carrollton mother Aurora Lizeth Canales, 43. According to a GoFundMe page, Canales was driving home from the grocery store with five of her eight children when a hit-and-run driver slammed into them on Oct. 24. It happened at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane.Police said the crash wasn't related to street racing but that the person responsible was driving at a high rate of speed. They were driving southbound on Marsh, crossed the median hitting Canales' car head-on, then fled."I saw him lose control, pop that curb smash into it," witness Richard Blair told CBS 11. Three of Canales' children sustained severe injuries. Their mother however, died at the scene. Described as a "hard working, single mother," on the GoFundMe page, Canales was the sole provider for her children. "I'm very angry for him to walk away. There are eight kids without a mother -- eight. A financial burden they can't uphold right now," another witness Evellyn Blair, said.
dallasexpress.com
Mother of Eight Killed in Hit-and-Run Head-On Crash
A mother of eight was killed Monday evening in a deadly hit-and-run in Carrollton. The Carrollton police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, October 25. However, the alleged driver has yet to be apprehended. “He needs to own up to what he did,” said...
WFAA
Live Dallas-Fort Worth flight updates, delays and cancellations
DALLAS — Heavy rain was moving through North Texas on Friday morning. Fortunately, the impacts at the airport weren't being felt too bad - at least not yet. Locally, Dallas Love Field was having the most issues, with 72 cancellations as of 8 a.m., and 10 delays, according to Flight Aware.
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking the rainfall
A rainy, cool, and breezy Friday is likely for most. Rain will linger into the evening and nighttime hours, so Friday evening plans look to be wet.
Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in the southern area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said. Police said they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Burma Road, about a mile from the intersection of South Central Expressway and Great Trinity Forest Way.
WFAA
Dallas hospital shooting: Could suspect be released on bond?
A Dallas County judge said Nestor Hernandez is eligible for $3 million bond. WFAA's Sydney Persing went to find out the possibility he actually gets out.
