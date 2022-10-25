ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Dallas police says 90-year-old who went missing has been found safe

DALLAS — Dallas police said a 90-year-old who went missing Friday has been found safe. The department sent out a critical missing alert for John Alfred James on Saturday morning, saying he was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 in the 1900 block of Lanark Avenue. Police said James was driving a black 2018 Chevy Trax (crossover SUV) with Texas tag LGM-8816 and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Body recovered from Trinity River in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Trinity River. Dallas Fire Rescue said the body was found Tuesday afternoon near the Corinth Street Bridge. The victim has not yet been identified and police haven’t yet released a gender. Police also haven’t said...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Body Discovered in Burning Vehicle

Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle Saturday, CBS reports. The vehicle and the body were found near the 4600 block of Burma Road near the Mt. Elam Missionary Baptist Church. Around 8 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue Department responded to a report of a...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police: 11-year-old found safe, returned home in Little Elm

LITTLE ELM, Texas — Police in Little Elm say an 11-year-old boy was found safe after going missing late Wednesday night. The boy left his residence in the Paloma Creek South area at about 10 p.m. The police department updated their social media posts at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday saying he was found safe and returned home.
LITTLE ELM, TX
WFAA

Will Southwest fly to new markets soon? Don't count on it.

DALLAS — The video at the top of this page originally aired on May 12, 2022. The article below originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. It seems as if everyone wants to know where Southwest Airlines Co. will fly next. After COVID-19 shut...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found

The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Connector ramp to NB I-35E reopened after 18-wheeler crash, officials say

DALLAS — A connector ramp was closed for several hours following an 18-wheeler crash in downtown Dallas Wednesday morning, officials said. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said the accident happened shortly before 3 a.m. The 18-wheeler struck a barrier and overturned at North Stemmons Freeway and Woodall Rodgers. The Dallas County...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Family mourns Carrollton mother of 8 killed in hit-and-run crash

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the death of Carrollton mother Aurora Lizeth Canales, 43. According to a GoFundMe page, Canales was driving home from the grocery store with five of her eight children when a hit-and-run driver slammed into them on Oct. 24. It happened at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane.Police said the crash wasn't related to street racing but that the person responsible was driving at a high rate of speed. They were driving southbound on Marsh, crossed the median hitting Canales' car head-on, then fled."I saw him lose control, pop that curb smash into it," witness Richard Blair told CBS 11. Three of Canales' children sustained severe injuries. Their mother however, died at the scene. Described as a "hard working, single mother," on the GoFundMe page, Canales was the sole provider for her children. "I'm very angry for him to walk away. There are eight kids without a mother -- eight. A financial burden they can't uphold right now," another witness Evellyn Blair, said. 
CARROLLTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mother of Eight Killed in Hit-and-Run Head-On Crash

A mother of eight was killed Monday evening in a deadly hit-and-run in Carrollton. The Carrollton police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, October 25. However, the alleged driver has yet to be apprehended. “He needs to own up to what he did,” said...
CARROLLTON, TX
WFAA

Live Dallas-Fort Worth flight updates, delays and cancellations

DALLAS — Heavy rain was moving through North Texas on Friday morning. Fortunately, the impacts at the airport weren't being felt too bad - at least not yet. Locally, Dallas Love Field was having the most issues, with 72 cancellations as of 8 a.m., and 10 delays, according to Flight Aware.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in the southern area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said. Police said they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Burma Road, about a mile from the intersection of South Central Expressway and Great Trinity Forest Way.
DALLAS, TX

