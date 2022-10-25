ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry's business advice! Duke of Sussex tells 700 CEOs they should 'individually grow themselves' in order to 'scale up their companies' in new clip from San Francisco summit

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEfPS_0ilsbTfO00
Prince Harry told a room of 700 CEOs and business leaders that they should 'individually grow themselves' in order to 'scale up their companies' in a newly released clip of his speech at a San Francisco summit. The Duke of Sussex, 38, made a surprise appearance at a the summit in San Francisco last week where he spoke about the 'power of therapy and coaching,' the day after Meghan Markle's bombshell interview dropped.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ea1GO_0ilsbTfO00
Harry appeared on a panel alongside BetterUp founder Alexi Robichaux (pictured, right). Since last year, the royal has been working as chief impact officer for the $4.7 billion mental health start up. In a video shared by BetterUp today, the royal father-of-two can be heard on stage discussing mental health, telling the group of 700 CEOs: 'We're at the point where we need to unlock that potential because of the state of the world and the number of unknowns. It is scary, especially if you have children, even if you don't have children, it's still pretty scary. We have to do better - and the way to do that, is to individually grow ourselves, but also for the people we're responsible for, help them to grow as well. And if you're going to scale your company, scale yourself and scale your employees at same time.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdbW6_0ilsbTfO00
He also said: 'I never, ever, ever thought I would be sitting on this stage saying, "Therapy is good, and coaching will change your life" or both will change your life. The more people we can get that to, the better. From a BetterUp stand point, the goal is the democratization of coaching to make sure we can get it to the masses.' In another clip released of the summit last week, he said: 'I think we are a product of our upbringing and what we're exposed to as young kids. The majority of us, in this room, especially far as I'm concerned...99.9 percent of people on planet earth right now are dealing with some kind of unresolved grief, trauma or loss. And most of that we suppress, society doesn't really encourage us to bring it to the surface.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6nA6_0ilsbTfO00
'But if we are not aware of that, we don't have the self awareness of how we got to where we got to, why we react the way we do, our mood swings, our upbringing, what we saw, what we experienced, what happened to us, as opposed to what's wrong with us - then we're part of the problem and not the solution. I want to be the best leader I can be, I want to be the best boss I can be, I want to be the best father I can be, and I want to be the best friend and the best buddy to whoever wants to be my friend and my buddy.' Pictured: Prince Harry, left, with Alexi Robichaux, right. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlggr_0ilsbTfO00
Elsewhere during the summit, he revealed how therapy 'opened [his] eyes.' He said: 'I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble. Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realized that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had.' The Duke and Alexi Robichaux were joined by podcaster and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman who interviewed them about how the brand encourages its users to achieve peak mental fitness. Ahead of the event, Better Up's official Twitter account teased followers with a photo of Prince Harry and their founder chatting back stage. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lKAK9_0ilsbTfO00
They wrote: 'BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux and Reid Hoffmam are about to take the stage at the Masters of Scale Summit to discuss why leaders need to focus on their mental fitness. Any guesses who might be joining them for a surprise appearance?' Once their panel had finished, Prince Harry then took time to chat with guests at the conference - which operates on an invite-only basis. Posting a photo with the Duke on Twitter, Axios' Chief People Officer Dominique Taylor (pictured) gushed: 'Impossible to pick 1 fave from an epic 1st day at the Masters of Scale Summit so here's two. 1. Ariana Huff declaring HR leaders are now the most important execs in a company 2. talking to Prince Harry about the power of BetterUp's therapy and coaching.' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APMGY_0ilsbTfO00
The Duke spoke candidly about his mental health 'journey' and treatment in candid interviews with Oprah Winfrey for five-part AppleTV+ series The Me You Can't See, which was released last year. Harry explained the trauma of his mother's death when he was just 12 years old led him to use alcohol and drugs to 'mask' his emotions and to 'feel less like I was feeling.' He also said he experienced burnout in his late 20s as a result of a 'hectic' royal engagement schedule and suffered 'severe anxiety and panic attacks' until the age of 32, roughly around the same time he met Meghan. Prince Harry spoke in 2017 about seeking 'counseling' at the age of 28 because he was suffering with anxiety and felt 'on the verge of punching someone' but his comments today suggest this initial treatment was not long-term.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e56zn_0ilsbTfO00
It was only when Meghan suggested he start therapy after an argument that he committed to addressing the issues he had 'repressed' in the years since his mother's death. 'I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see myself spending the rest of my life with,' he told Oprah. He has now done therapy for 'four and a bit, five years.' Although CEO Alexi has never revealed how much Prince Harry has been paid for his role as Chief Impact Officer, similar roles at other California firms would command six or seven-figure salaries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgTtE_0ilsbTfO00
Prince Harry's conference appearance came just hours after Meghan Markle's bombshell Variety magazine cover interview. The Duchess of Sussex spoke to the American publication about a wide-range of issues including 'misconceptions' about her since she married her royal husband in 2018 - especially after the Oprah interview - and claiming their 'love story' had inspired the world because 'people love love.' Meghan took part in a glamorous photo and video shoot for the magazine where she wore a £4,657 Jason Wu dress ($5,347) (pictured) and other expensive outfits and was filmed laughing and joking and even lying on her stomach kicking her legs with apparent excitement. She also wore a $2,990 Carolina Herrera dress and a $1,560 Galvin gown for the photoshoot. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VQIJ_0ilsbTfO00
In a feature headlined 'Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down,' the Duchess spoke first about her recent trip to the UK with Harry where their pseudo-royal tour was interrupted by Her Majesty's death aged 96 on September 8. But in a hint that her death had been troublesome for Harry, who reportedly found out about the passing of his grandmother the just five minutes before the rest of the world, she said of the days and weeks afterwards: 'It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said: "Now she's reunited with her husband."' When quizzed about a potential return to acting, Meghan initially shut down the question with: 'No. I'm done.' But on second thought, the Duchess decided not to rule it out entirely. She added: 'I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dEJW_0ilsbTfO00
Stressing that she'd never 'given much thought' to the prospect of another actress playing her one day, Meghan said that they will most likely only know the 'caricature' of her. She added: 'I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions.' What's more, the Duchess said she would be encouraging if Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, wanted to pursue a career in entertainment. She added: 'When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They're our kids, obviously, and they're part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnIyf_0ilsbTfO00

