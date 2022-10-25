Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Ginger
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Ginger!. Ginger is a 10-month-old Frenchie-Poodle mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org. The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent,...
KGET 17
Lanes clear after 3 vehicles overturn on SB Hwy 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle accident has impacted traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported that the accident happened at 1:43 p.m. and has blocked the fast lane of Highway 99. The...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 27, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man considered a high-risk sex offender recently released from prison but is now wanted again. Marshals are looking for Eric Delrio, 46. He is a parolee at-large and considered a high-risk sex offender. Delrio was featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted last year.
BPD searches for 7-Eleven robbery suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three robbery suspects they said were involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on the 2300 block of Chester Lane. Police said the suspects used physical force during the incident on Sept. 23. The suspects are described as: One Hispanic male, age 16 to […]
Kern County Sheriff's Office looking into two different Family Dollar robberies
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for information into two different robberies at a Family Dollar store in Oildale.
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
DA: 2 sentenced in deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Porterville
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to prison time for a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day in Porterville, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials said a judge sentenced 23-year-old Jose Cardenas and 24-year-old Tony Gentry for their involvement in a shooting that left a man […]
Visitor restrictions in place for Porterville hospital
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hospital in Porterville will have visitor restrictions in place to prevent to spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza. On Monday, officials with Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) announced that visitation restrictions will be enforced to slow the spread of RSV and the flu. Starting immediately, visitors under the […]
Mojave Unified School District investigating high school classroom incident
The Mojave Unified School District says an investigation has begun following an incident on Tuesday in a high school classroom.
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond. KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and […]
Reports: Suspects caught on video buying lime, shovel before allegedly burying body of man believed killed on Real Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owed $20,000, Juan Toscano called the debtor to his home and shot him in the head following a brief struggle, he told police. Earlier, he took the precaution of disconnecting the surveillance camera at his home on Real Road, Toscano said according to court documents. But he did a poor job […]
KMPH.com
Man shot in back of head in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the back of the head Saturday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at a home near Avenue 160 and Road 168, in Woodville. Deputies say when they arrived on...
3 arrested following burglaries at smoke shops
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) made three arrests on Monday, October 24th, following two armed robberies.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft
A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
Surprise discovery after response to residence fire, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal multi-room indoor marijuana garden was discovered after a fire was extinguished in a Porterville home on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say officers and firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue. When officials arrived, they found that a detached […]
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
Comments / 0