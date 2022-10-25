ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA


KGET 17

Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Ginger

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Ginger!. Ginger is a 10-month-old Frenchie-Poodle mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org. The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Lanes clear after 3 vehicles overturn on SB Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle accident has impacted traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported that the accident happened at 1:43 p.m. and has blocked the fast lane of Highway 99. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 27, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man considered a high-risk sex offender recently released from prison but is now wanted again. Marshals are looking for Eric Delrio, 46. He is a parolee at-large and considered a high-risk sex offender. Delrio was featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted last year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 7-Eleven robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three robbery suspects they said were involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on the 2300 block of Chester Lane. Police said the suspects used physical force during the incident on Sept. 23. The suspects are described as: One Hispanic male, age 16 to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visitor restrictions in place for Porterville hospital

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hospital in Porterville will have visitor restrictions in place to prevent to spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza. On Monday, officials with Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) announced that visitation restrictions will be enforced to slow the spread of RSV and the flu. Starting immediately, visitors under the […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond. KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot in back of head in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the back of the head Saturday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at a home near Avenue 160 and Road 168, in Woodville. Deputies say when they arrived on...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Surprise discovery after response to residence fire, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal multi-room indoor marijuana garden was discovered after a fire was extinguished in a Porterville home on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say officers and firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue. When officials arrived, they found that a detached […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

