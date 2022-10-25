Read full article on original website
Ottumwa Community School District sees record growth in student population
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Community School District is seeing record growth in enrollment from last year to this one. Michael McGrory, the superintendent of the school district, said so far this year 200 more students enrolled, continuing a trend they've seen over the last four years. The new...
KCCI.com
Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school
NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
KCCI.com
Newton mayor suspends city council meeting when activist takes the podium
NEWTON, Iowa — A self-proclaimed activist in Newton says he has been taken into custody again after another tense exchange during a city council meeting. Earlier this month, Noah Petersen was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting. During his three minutes to speak, Petersen criticized the police department.
KBOE Radio
KEOKUK, APPANOOSE COUNTIES TO BE PART OF “HIGH FIVE RURAL TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT” STARTING SOON
DES MOINES, Iowa – In 2021,72% of fatal crashes in Iowa occurred on secondary rural roads. Approximately 79% of Iowa’s total roadways are considered secondary in nature. Due to these alarming statistics rural safety has become a major concern. Beginning December 1, 2022, a new initiative identified as...
oskaloosaiowa.org
Bird Rides terminates license for e-scooter service in Oskaloosa
E-scooter service provider Bird Rides, Inc. ("company") has provided notice to the city of their intent to remove operations in Oskaloosa and terminate their license agreement effective November 23, 2022. The City of Oskaloosa entered into a license agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. on August 16, 2021 and the scooter sharing service was launched locally shortly thereafter.
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
Des Moines Business Record
Albaugh LLC donates $2 million to food bank building addition
Dennis (in middle) and Susan (pink jacket) Albaugh, their family members and Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book (blue jacket) with an oversized check that shows the $2 million gift Albaugh LLC gave to the nonprofit group. Photo below: Albaugh listens as Book talks about the donation and how it will help pay for the expansion of the food bank's distribution center. Photos courtesy of Food Bank of Iowa.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Casey's buys land in Waukee for new convenience store, car wash
Casey’s General Stores Inc. paid Stratford Crossing LLC just over $1 million for 2.56 acres located on the northwest corner. of North 10th Street and Northwest Stratford Drive in Waukee, Dallas County real estate records show. The undeveloped ground is west of the new Northwest High School. In August,...
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
Des Moines Business Record
New Jethro’s BBQ location planned in downtown Des Moines
For years, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Bruce Gerleman has dreamed of opening a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant near downtown Des Moines’ Iowa Events Center, which before the pandemic attracted more than 1.1 million visitors annually. Next summer, that longtime dream will become reality. Gerleman purchased a 6,800-square-foot, two-story office...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
who13.com
Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project
Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
The Festive Iowa Village Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
Another holiday season is just about upon us. Once November starts, it's game over for fall, and hello yuletide season. Stores and shops blaring Christmas music, businesses offering deals galore, and holiday lights going up on storefronts and apartments everywhere. It's really hard to not like the holiday season, isn't...
KBOE Radio
OTTUMWA MAN AND WOMAN CHARGED FOR FILING HUNDREDS OF FALSE TAX RETURNS AND FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE BENEFITS PAYMENTS
DES MOINES — A federal grand jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on October 18, 2022, charging an Ottumwa man and woman with sixty fraud and tax charges. As alleged in the indictment, Thein Maung (also known as Joseph Ramarn), age 47, and his daughter, Phyo Mi (also known as Phyo Ramarn), age 20, conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by preparing and filing hundreds of fraudulent tax returns. Maung and Mi provided tax-preparation services out of their family’s home in Ottumwa. Their customers primarily were immigrants who had little or no ability to read, write, or speak English.
Polk County's medical examiner resigns
Polk County medical examiner Josh Akers resigned during a phone conversation Monday with county administrator John Norris.Akers made the decision for personal reasons. He was not asked to quit, Norris, told Axios.Why it matters: The medical examiner oversees autopsies and assists with death investigations.It could be a tough position to fill. The county has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Akers in May 2020.Catch up fast: The office has been in a state of transition for a few years, starting when the county fired Gregory Schmunk in early 2020 due to "ongoing personnel issues."Meanwhile, the office's main facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded and the county has been trying to relocate them.County and state officials have discussed sharing morgue facilities and some staff.State of play: County officials are still discussing the details with Akers but his last day on the job will likely be around Dec. 1, Norris said.Of note: Akers was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
Iowa father, daughter duo charged with filing hundreds of false tax returns
OTTUMWA, Iowa (WHO) — An Ottumwa father and daughter duo have been charged for filing false tax returns and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefit payments on Tuesday. Thein Maung, 47, and Phyo Mi, 20, have been charged with 60 fraud and tax charges. According to the indictment, Maung and Mi allegedly conspired to defraud the Internal […]
Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance. The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on […]
