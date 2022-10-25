ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

KCCI.com

Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school

NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Newton mayor suspends city council meeting when activist takes the podium

NEWTON, Iowa — A self-proclaimed activist in Newton says he has been taken into custody again after another tense exchange during a city council meeting. Earlier this month, Noah Petersen was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting. During his three minutes to speak, Petersen criticized the police department.
NEWTON, IA
oskaloosaiowa.org

Bird Rides terminates license for e-scooter service in Oskaloosa

E-scooter service provider Bird Rides, Inc. ("company") has provided notice to the city of their intent to remove operations in Oskaloosa and terminate their license agreement effective November 23, 2022. The City of Oskaloosa entered into a license agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. on August 16, 2021 and the scooter sharing service was launched locally shortly thereafter.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Albaugh LLC donates $2 million to food bank building addition

Dennis (in middle) and Susan (pink jacket) Albaugh, their family members and Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book (blue jacket) with an oversized check that shows the $2 million gift Albaugh LLC gave to the nonprofit group. Photo below: Albaugh listens as Book talks about the donation and how it will help pay for the expansion of the food bank's distribution center. Photos courtesy of Food Bank of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Agriculture Online

Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
GRINNELL, IA
Des Moines Business Record

New Jethro’s BBQ location planned in downtown Des Moines

For years, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Bruce Gerleman has dreamed of opening a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant near downtown Des Moines’ Iowa Events Center, which before the pandemic attracted more than 1.1 million visitors annually. Next summer, that longtime dream will become reality. Gerleman purchased a 6,800-square-foot, two-story office...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project

Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
POLK COUNTY, IA
K92.3

The Festive Iowa Village Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

Another holiday season is just about upon us. Once November starts, it's game over for fall, and hello yuletide season. Stores and shops blaring Christmas music, businesses offering deals galore, and holiday lights going up on storefronts and apartments everywhere. It's really hard to not like the holiday season, isn't...
IOWA STATE
KBOE Radio

OTTUMWA MAN AND WOMAN CHARGED FOR FILING HUNDREDS OF FALSE TAX RETURNS AND FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE BENEFITS PAYMENTS

DES MOINES — A federal grand jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on October 18, 2022, charging an Ottumwa man and woman with sixty fraud and tax charges. As alleged in the indictment, Thein Maung (also known as Joseph Ramarn), age 47, and his daughter, Phyo Mi (also known as Phyo Ramarn), age 20, conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by preparing and filing hundreds of fraudulent tax returns. Maung and Mi provided tax-preparation services out of their family’s home in Ottumwa. Their customers primarily were immigrants who had little or no ability to read, write, or speak English.
OTTUMWA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Polk County's medical examiner resigns

Polk County medical examiner Josh Akers resigned during a phone conversation Monday with county administrator John Norris.Akers made the decision for personal reasons. He was not asked to quit, Norris, told Axios.Why it matters: The medical examiner oversees autopsies and assists with death investigations.It could be a tough position to fill. The county has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Akers in May 2020.Catch up fast: The office has been in a state of transition for a few years, starting when the county fired Gregory Schmunk in early 2020 due to "ongoing personnel issues."Meanwhile, the office's main facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded and the county has been trying to relocate them.County and state officials have discussed sharing morgue facilities and some staff.State of play: County officials are still discussing the details with Akers but his last day on the job will likely be around Dec. 1, Norris said.Of note: Akers was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

