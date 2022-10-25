Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBOE Radio
KEOKUK, APPANOOSE COUNTIES TO BE PART OF “HIGH FIVE RURAL TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT” STARTING SOON
DES MOINES, Iowa – In 2021,72% of fatal crashes in Iowa occurred on secondary rural roads. Approximately 79% of Iowa’s total roadways are considered secondary in nature. Due to these alarming statistics rural safety has become a major concern. Beginning December 1, 2022, a new initiative identified as...
KBOE Radio
OSKY PD, MAHASKA SHERIFF, AND MAHASKA DRUG TEAMING UP FOR NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 29) and the folks at Mahaska Drug have partnered with the Oskaloosa Police Department and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office to participate. According to a recent press release from the office of Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, the National...
Comments / 0