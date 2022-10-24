Read full article on original website
gigharbornow.org
Election profile: Lonergan vs. Denson for county council
Pierce County Council candidate Paula Lonergan had some catching up to do after the Aug. 2 primary election. We’re less than two weeks away from discovering whether she succeeded in chasing down Robyn Denson from behind. Denson, the lone Democrat, garnered 58% of the primary vote. Four Republicans split...
gigharbornow.org
County council candidates discuss taxes, partisanship
Candidates for the Pierce County’s District 7 council position wouldn’t be baited into promising never to support a tax increase or swinging the council toward a particular party. Republican Paula Lonergan and Democrat Robyn Denson addressed questions during a Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce public affairs forum Thursday...
gigharbornow.org
Election profile: Randall vs. Young for state Senate
Once again, the 26th Legislative District leads the state in campaign spending. The two candidates for the district’s state Senate seat — incumbent Democrat Emily Randall of Bremerton and Republican challenger Jesse Young of Gig Harbor — are first and third statewide in fundraising among 2022 candidates for the Washington Legislature.
gigharbornow.org
Election profile: Caldier vs. Macklin for state House
Republican state Rep. Michelle Caldier and Democratic challenger Matt Macklin both have professional experience in health care. So it should be no surprise that each identified health-related issues as among their top reasons for seeking office. Caldier, a dentist in her pre-Legislature career, is running for a fifth term representing...
The Stranger
Eyebrow-Raising City Council Budget Items
On Tuesday, the City Council began discussing approximately 100 proposed amendments to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. With two more days slated for discussion, the meeting didn’t cover some of the budget season’s most hot-button issues; namely, pay cuts to human service providers, the implementation of whack gun surveillance software, and the cops practically bathing in the City’s money.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?. Sound...
gigharbornow.org
City plans to buy 24 acres adjacent to Cushman Trail
The city of Gig Harbor hopes to close next week on the purchase of 24 acres of land off Burnham Drive, adjacent to the Cushman Trail. The city plans to pay for the property by issuing a 10-year private placement bond for $4.2 million. But city Finance Director Dave Rodenbach...
thecentersquare.com
Major poll of Washington voters continues to ignore taxes, spending
(The Center Square) — Abortion and inflation continue to be the top concerns for Washington voters according to a survey conducted this month on behalf of four news outlets and policy groups in the state. However, pollsters again omitted taxation and government spending as possible choices. The survey, conducted...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Choose Murphy and Results Over Reasons for Sheriff
I am writing to express my support of Tracy Murphy for sheriff. I moved to Centralia almost three years ago and have enjoyed getting to know my neighbors and others in the community. I have also been very interested in community involvement and learning about the issues that impact all of us. In my search for connection and understanding, I came across a video that moved me to action. It was the infamous video with Brandon Svenson.
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
KUOW
The PACT Act and you: what veterans need to know
For years, military veterans and their advocates have been sounding the alarm about the deadly effects of burn pit exposure. That's how the U.S. military got rid of trash in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait: throw it in a hole and burn it. The dust and fumes made lots...
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments
TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
Thurston County sheriff candidate appealing after investigation finds he violated policy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The challenger in the Thurston County sheriff’s race was given a verbal warning last month after making statements about a female co-worker, according to office documents. The warning, the office’s lowest level of discipline, was accepted by Deputy Derek Sanders. He is appealing the decision....
My Clallam County
Olympic Disposal withdraws application to build transfer station in Carlsborg
PORT ANGELES – We learned over the weekend that on Friday, legal counsel for Olympic Disposal, LLC informed the County they were withdrawing their application to get a permit to build a 14,000 sq. ft. waste transfer station and recycling center in Carlsborg. That’s good news to opponents of...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
MyNorthwest.com
Fred Meyer managers plea for better protections as Everett stores become more dangerous
David Webster, a manager of a Fred Meyer store in Everett, had one clear message for the city council when they gathered yesterday: “Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. Fred Meyer associates have had their cars vandalized and stolen, according to...
610KONA
EV School Buses–the 4 BIG Drawbacks…and Maybe a 5th
Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Seattle, as the Feds announced a new $1 billion-dollar EV school bus program. While touting the clean, pollution-free aspect of these vehicles, and how they are the wave of the future, Harris, the EPA, and others did not mention the drawbacks.
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
