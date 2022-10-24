ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

gigharbornow.org

Election profile: Lonergan vs. Denson for county council

Pierce County Council candidate Paula Lonergan had some catching up to do after the Aug. 2 primary election. We’re less than two weeks away from discovering whether she succeeded in chasing down Robyn Denson from behind. Denson, the lone Democrat, garnered 58% of the primary vote. Four Republicans split...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

County council candidates discuss taxes, partisanship

Candidates for the Pierce County’s District 7 council position wouldn’t be baited into promising never to support a tax increase or swinging the council toward a particular party. Republican Paula Lonergan and Democrat Robyn Denson addressed questions during a Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce public affairs forum Thursday...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Election profile: Randall vs. Young for state Senate

Once again, the 26th Legislative District leads the state in campaign spending. The two candidates for the district’s state Senate seat — incumbent Democrat Emily Randall of Bremerton and Republican challenger Jesse Young of Gig Harbor — are first and third statewide in fundraising among 2022 candidates for the Washington Legislature.
WASHINGTON STATE
gigharbornow.org

Election profile: Caldier vs. Macklin for state House

Republican state Rep. Michelle Caldier and Democratic challenger Matt Macklin both have professional experience in health care. So it should be no surprise that each identified health-related issues as among their top reasons for seeking office. Caldier, a dentist in her pre-Legislature career, is running for a fifth term representing...
GIG HARBOR, WA
The Stranger

Eyebrow-Raising City Council Budget Items

On Tuesday, the City Council began discussing approximately 100 proposed amendments to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. With two more days slated for discussion, the meeting didn’t cover some of the budget season’s most hot-button issues; namely, pay cuts to human service providers, the implementation of whack gun surveillance software, and the cops practically bathing in the City’s money.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?. Sound...
WASHINGTON STATE
gigharbornow.org

City plans to buy 24 acres adjacent to Cushman Trail

The city of Gig Harbor hopes to close next week on the purchase of 24 acres of land off Burnham Drive, adjacent to the Cushman Trail. The city plans to pay for the property by issuing a 10-year private placement bond for $4.2 million. But city Finance Director Dave Rodenbach...
GIG HARBOR, WA
thecentersquare.com

Major poll of Washington voters continues to ignore taxes, spending

(The Center Square) — Abortion and inflation continue to be the top concerns for Washington voters according to a survey conducted this month on behalf of four news outlets and policy groups in the state. However, pollsters again omitted taxation and government spending as possible choices. The survey, conducted...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Choose Murphy and Results Over Reasons for Sheriff

I am writing to express my support of Tracy Murphy for sheriff. I moved to Centralia almost three years ago and have enjoyed getting to know my neighbors and others in the community. I have also been very interested in community involvement and learning about the issues that impact all of us. In my search for connection and understanding, I came across a video that moved me to action. It was the infamous video with Brandon Svenson.
CENTRALIA, WA
KUOW

The PACT Act and you: what veterans need to know

For years, military veterans and their advocates have been sounding the alarm about the deadly effects of burn pit exposure. That's how the U.S. military got rid of trash in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait: throw it in a hole and burn it. The dust and fumes made lots...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments

TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
PUYALLUP, WA
610KONA

EV School Buses–the 4 BIG Drawbacks…and Maybe a 5th

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Seattle, as the Feds announced a new $1 billion-dollar EV school bus program. While touting the clean, pollution-free aspect of these vehicles, and how they are the wave of the future, Harris, the EPA, and others did not mention the drawbacks.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WASHINGTON STATE

