Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
There’s ‘strong’ support to expand Dayton’s outdoor drinking district
Downtown Dayton’s outdoor drinking district has been very popular, and some notable businesses and developers are pushing to expand its boundaries to cover a larger section of the center city and include more restaurants, breweries and drinking establishments. “Expanding the (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) north would create a bridge...
11 Dayton area Chick-fil-A locations: Springfield restaurant to open soon
Chick-fil-A confirmed this week it will open a restaurant in winter at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield. “It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Springfield in late winter,” according to a Chick-fil-A Inc. statement. “We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Dayton Book Fair needs books! And teapots!
It’s a hive of activity at the offices of Dayton’s Book Fair Foundation as volunteers prepare for their 51st sale Nov. 11-14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The mission of the Book Fair Foundation, Inc. is to receive and collect donated books which are resold through an annual book fair and other channels in order to raise money for a variety of charitable interests.
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Recreation
We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022. Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
$5M ‘reinvention’ of Kettering arts center becoming more visible
KETTERING — Rosewood Arts Centre has taken another step toward completing its $5 million renovation, hitting the middle of three phases to remake the 57-year-old facility. Work on the front entrance “was absolute pivotal to the whole design — or I should say — reinvention,” Rosewood Manager Shayna McConville said. Now the parking lot is the latest piece of the project to be finished.
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Beauty & Wellness
We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022. Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Retail
We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022. Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Home Improvement
We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022. Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Springfield preschool students to celebrate national literacy day
Students in Springfield this week will celebrate a day that encourages the love of literacy and its programs. Clark Preschool students will celebrate National Family Literacy Day at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with the help of Clark State College and the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison counties.
French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes
Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option. “I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”
White Castle: 5 things to know as Ohio plant completes expansion
Company celebrates $27M Vandalia construction project that began in July 2021 and was completed this summer. White Castle celebrated the recently completed expansion of the chain’s food manufacturing facility in Vandalia on Thursday morning, with state and local officials recognizing the restaurant‘s $27 million investment. Here’s five things...
GET ACTIVE: Foxtrot your way to fitness at Dayton Ballroom Dance Club
Whether it’s an elegant waltz, an upbeat foxtrot or a flirty tango, fun and footwork are the focus at the Dayton Ballroom Dance Club. For more than half a century the club has been offering instruction and opportunities to hit the dance floor to experienced dancers as well as those who claim to have two left feet. Rumba, samba, mambo – the weekly lessons offer fun, fitness and fellowship.
‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ headed for the Schuster Center
Romantic lead is Tony nominee Adam Pascal. It isn’t the first time Broadway actor Adam Pascal has been in Dayton. In 2015, the Tony nominee was a guest of the Musical Theatre Initiative at Wright State University where he led master classes and workshops and also starred in a one-man concert.
Dayton police: No weapons — real or fake — at Hauntfest
Dayton police are reminding people no weapons, including fake ones, are permitted at Hauntfest on Fifth. The Halloween block party takes place tonight on Fifth Street. The Oregon District Business Association hosts the event to raise money for improvements in the area throughout the year. The ODBA contracts with Dayton...
Need to learn your way around a computer - or just need to get online? Help is available
If you need access to a computer or the internet, or want to learn how to use them, the public library is probably the best place to start. Dayton Metro Library is offering free hands-on computer classes at all its locations in November and December. Computers will be available for use, but some classes will require people to bring their own devices. Library cards are not required, said Allison Knight, youth services and programming director for the library.
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Daughter publishes mother’s cancer story
A cancer diagnosis is seldom something people find humorous. But for Joyce Ury Dumtschin, humor was something she used to help her navigate a diagnosis that would eventually cut her life short. Dumtschin’s daughter, Rachel Evans of Centerville, travelled her mother’s cancer journey with her, and in August of this...
Is Beggars Night forecast a trick or a treat?
Witchy weather is in the forecast for Halloween: spooky rain will fall with creepy clouds casting a gloomy shadow in the sky. Trick-or-treaters may need to add an umbrella or rain gear to their costume this Halloween, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Weather-wise, Saturday is the best...
