PPD investigating Randolph Street homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating Sunday after a homicide early in the morning. It happened near the 900 block of Randolph Street just before 5:30 a.m. The department said the victim was an adult woman. No suspect information was released, and the investigation...
3-year-old shot in Chesapeake drive-by

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A three-year-old was "grazed" by a bullet in the second drive-by shooting in 24 hours in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon, the Chesapeake Police Department said. Just before 1:45 p.m., CPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Farmer Lane for a report of a shooting. Once there,...
Police investigating body found in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Police are investigating a body found in a vacant home. According to Smithfield Police spokesperson, someone called 911 Saturday around 3 p.m. about a bad smell coming from a house on the 200 block of West Street. That's where officers located the body. We're the police...
UPDATE: Missing Virginia Beach woman located

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police posted a Tweet Sunday afternoon reporting that Ms. Valiente had been located:. Police didn't provide any details regarding where she was found. ___________________________________________. Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who's been missing for...
Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed on Thursday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. in the area of Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found...
