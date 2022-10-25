Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Two teenagers shot in Chesapeake, police investigate
Two high school age juvenile males were struck by the gunfire, police say. The gold SUV suspect vehicle then fled the area.
PPD investigating Randolph Street homicide
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating Sunday after a homicide early in the morning. It happened near the 900 block of Randolph Street just before 5:30 a.m. The department said the victim was an adult woman. No suspect information was released, and the investigation...
3-year-old shot in Chesapeake drive-by
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A three-year-old was "grazed" by a bullet in the second drive-by shooting in 24 hours in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon, the Chesapeake Police Department said. Just before 1:45 p.m., CPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Farmer Lane for a report of a shooting. Once there,...
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Police investigating body found in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, Va. — Police are investigating a body found in a vacant home. According to Smithfield Police spokesperson, someone called 911 Saturday around 3 p.m. about a bad smell coming from a house on the 200 block of West Street. That's where officers located the body. We're the police...
Sheriff's deputies in Newport News prevent distraught man from harming himself
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who may have been distraught after being sentenced on drug charges was prevented from possibly harming himself thanks to the quick action of two Newport News Sheriff's Office deputies. According to a spokesperson, this incident unfolded Friday morning on the third floor of...
Legacy Lounge to get surveillance video back from quadruple shooting
A Norfolk Circuit Court judge on Thursday ruled the Norfolk Police Department must turn over surveillance video to Legacy Lounge.
Exclusive: Norfolk man convicted of killing 2-year-old girl maintains innocence, calls death a horrible accident
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man convicted of killing a 2-year-old girl is maintaining his innocence. A judge planned on sentencing John Hardee on Friday for the death of Harley Williams in 2018. But that's now pushed back because Hardee wanted a new lawyer. Hardee spoke with 13News Now...
Newport News school board member faces charges, after city councilwoman's complaint
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News school board member Marvin Harris is in legal trouble, after a city councilwoman filed charges against him. Sharon Scott told 13News Now she and Harris formerly dated. She is accusing Harris partly of stalking, trespassing and destruction of property. An "insult" and "unsettling"...
Police investigate car break-ins at NSU
Students at Norfolk State University are calling it a growing problem. They're tired of car break-ins on campus!
Off-duty Norfolk officer retried in fatal shooting found not guilty
A jury has found a Norfolk police officer not guilty in a retrial following a fatal shooting of a Chesapeake man in 2020.
Norfolk nonprofit asks community to 'fight for your city' to end gun violence
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk nonprofit hosted a community event Sunday afternoon aimed at fighting the city’s rising crime rate. It was called “C.E.A.S.E. - Fight for your city.”. Maceo Harrison of Impact VA, the group behind the event, said it’s about reaching out to youth and...
UPDATE: Missing Virginia Beach woman located
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police posted a Tweet Sunday afternoon reporting that Ms. Valiente had been located:. Police didn't provide any details regarding where she was found. ___________________________________________. Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who's been missing for...
Police investigate armed robbery on Dunning St. in Williamsburg
According to a press release, the armed robbery occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Dunning Street.
Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
1 of 3 suspects found guilty of shooting, killing Chesapeake delivery driver
A guilty verdict has been handed down in the 2019 murder of a pizza delivery driver in Chesapeake. Stephanie Brainerd, 29, was shot and killed at the Marina Point Apartment Complex.
Police investigating fatal hit and run crash in Hampton
Hampton Police investigating Thursday night fatal hit and run crash near Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Ave.
Mother of toddler found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room charged with second-degree murder
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of a young child who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel in August is now facing a charge of second-degree murder, police announced Thursday morning. The charge for Leandra Andrade, 38, comes after investigators received autopsy findings from the Medical Examiner's...
Not guilty: Jury acquits Norfolk police officer who shot man to death
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the second day of the trial, Oct. 26, 2022. On Thursday, a jury found Edmund Hoyt, a Norfolk police officer on re-trial for voluntary manslaughter, not guilty. The jury listened to closing arguments from both sides and...
Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed on Thursday night. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly before 11:20 p.m. in the area of Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived, they found...
