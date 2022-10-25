ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lakers Daily

Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theknickswall

The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing

Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and many more NBA stars follow Jay-Z and Kevin Hart by joining Fanatics brand Mitchell & Ness as investors

Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and a boatload of other huge names have joined forces to make a massive investment in popular lifestyle brand Mitchell & Ness. Mitchell & Ness is owned by Fanatics CEO and former member of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils ownership group Michael Rubin. Rubin recently agreed sell his stake in both teams to David Adelman.
ClutchPoints

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York

There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Young Reveals Ice Cube’s BIG3 Didn’t Pay Him On Time

Nick Young has a few ideas on how to get the BIG3 back on track. Nick Young has played a lot of basketball throughout his career, so he knows what it takes for a league and an organization to be successful. Over the past couple of years, Young has played for Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which consists of former NBA stars as well as some players who get in via tryout.

