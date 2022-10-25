Read full article on original website
Adam Silver may have just helped the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 following Sunday’s loss to Portland and fans are already having second thoughts about the team’s ceiling. Whatever hope fans had entering the new campaign was capped due to the presence of Russell Westbrook, who’s still on the roster after a summer filled with trade rumors.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Will Smith Revealed His Friend Michael Jordan Is Not Good At Picking Up The Check After Dinner: "Somehow You Always Get Your Hand On The Check Before Michael."
Hollywood actor Will Smith once revealed that Michael Jordan is usually shy when it comes to paying the bill after having dinner.
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
An NBA fan pointed out how the Trail Blazers went on a 16-6 run to close out the game against the Lakers after Russell Westbrook checked back into the game.
The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing
Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
Patrick Beverley Makes A Big Promise To Lakers Fans: “Next Week We Should Have A Better Record, Everybody. Lakers Nation, Please Be Patient With Us A Little Bit.”
Patrick Beverley vows to improve the Lakers' level this week and get something better than an 0-3.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
LeBron James, Kevin Durant and many more NBA stars follow Jay-Z and Kevin Hart by joining Fanatics brand Mitchell & Ness as investors
Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and a boatload of other huge names have joined forces to make a massive investment in popular lifestyle brand Mitchell & Ness. Mitchell & Ness is owned by Fanatics CEO and former member of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils ownership group Michael Rubin. Rubin recently agreed sell his stake in both teams to David Adelman.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York
There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
Magic Johnson Says He Regrets Not Calling LeBron James Before Stepping Down As President: "I Regret Not Calling LeBron And Telling Him That I Was Stepping Down. I Owed Him That."
In a recent appearance at the Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast revealed he regretted not informing LeBron James that he was resigning as the Laker's president of basketball operations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Young Reveals Ice Cube’s BIG3 Didn’t Pay Him On Time
Nick Young has a few ideas on how to get the BIG3 back on track. Nick Young has played a lot of basketball throughout his career, so he knows what it takes for a league and an organization to be successful. Over the past couple of years, Young has played for Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which consists of former NBA stars as well as some players who get in via tryout.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live updates
Things aren't slowing down for the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll play against the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game in the season's first six days. Monday is the second home game for the Grizzlies (2-1). They won their first matchup against the New York Knicks before splitting road games in Houston and Dallas.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. There's no doubt that he's one of the most prominent figures in the league today, and his popularity is not only due to his play on the court but also due to his ventures off the court.
Kobe Bryant Forced Teammates To Train At 5 AM With Him After Going To Party The Night Before: “I Hung Out With You, Now You Come Hang Out With Me”
Kobe Bryant used an interesting tactic to get his teammates to train with him even after partying the night before.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James expressing his excitement after Anfernee Simons exploded for 22 points in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets.
lakeshowlife.com
Lakers may finally win their first game after latest injury news
The Los Angeles Lakers have not got out to the kind of start that they were hoping for in the 2022-23 season as the team has dropped its first three games of the year. For the most part, this has looked like a continuation of last season, which should not be much of a surprise.
