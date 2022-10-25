ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Every single item in the Le Creuset Indigo collection is on sale at Williams Sonoma — prices are up to $130 off!

By Jeanine Edwards
AOL Corp
 5 days ago
ETOnline.com

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is $275 Off Right Now at The Way Day Sale 2022

The Way Day Sale is here and the deals are rolling in. As part of Way Day deals, the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is currently 65% off. Save $275 on the do-it-all countertop appliance, which is now only $150 (regularly $425). The stainless steel style can bake, broil, toast, warm and air fry all your favorite foods. The convenient compact oven has an adjustable thermostat and whisper quiet operation. It can fit six slices of bread and has a safe auto shut-off feature.
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ohmymag.co.uk

KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today

With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
WRAL

Krispy Kreme: $2 dozen deal on Saturdays and freebie on Oct. 31

Krispy Kreme has rolled out a new Haunted House Halloween Doughnut Collection. The new Haunted House Collection’s custom dozen box is available beginning Oct. 10 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S.. The new doughnuts include the following, according to a statement from the company:. *...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”

