Volkswagen's Tiguan is a European take on an American classic—the SUV. It offers more athletic handling than many of its rivals, and its cabin has a restrained vibe with plenty of trendy technology features, earning it a spot on our Editors' Choice list. While the Tiguan hasn't proved to be particularly quick at our test track, the turbocharged four-cylinder engine performs dutifully, sounds refined, and will pass muster with most buyers. Although the Tiguan is sold in global markets, U.S. dealerships only peddle the long-wheelbase model, which means a third row of seats is available for those who need it. That kind of cabin flexibility is something that rivals such as the Honda CR-V, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota RAV4 don't offer.

