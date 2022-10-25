ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The United States Grand Prix was the MOST-ATTENDED race of the season as 440,000 descended on Austin... and 9.2m TV audience is 7% up on 2021 as F1 fever continues to grow in the US

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Last weekend's United States Grand Prix was the most-attended Formula One race of the entire season, with more than 440,000 fans descending on Austin, Texas.

That number surpassed the previous highest at the Australian Grand Prix, which broke its own attendance record this year, with 420,000 attending at Albert Park.

COTA's attendance was a look into what could be an even further growing boom for the sport in the United States. With two races stateside this year, and a third added to the calendar next year, there are more opportunities than ever for American F1 fans to go to races.

Additionally, the weekend brought the first FP1 session of the year for American F2 driver Logan Sargeant with Williams. As DailyMail.com reported, Williams boss Jost Capito later confirmed that Sargeant would race for the Oxfordshire based team, if he earned enough Super License points.

He would be the first American to race in F1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015 and could be the first American to race a full calendar since Scott Speed in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHA4a_0ilsaA2C00
Over 440,000 people attended the race weekend at the Circuit of the Americas for the USGP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQqlM_0ilsaA2C00
With the drivers championship already in Max Verstappen's hands, Red Bull wrapped up the 2022 constructors championship at COTA thanks to a win by the Dutchman

While impressive, the 440,000 is quite a way away from the all-time record for a Grand Prix weekend. That was set during the last Australian Grand Prix to be held in Adelaide in 1995, with over 520,000 watching Damon Hill tear up the street circuit for one last time.

Television viewership was also up for those who couldn't make the race in Austin at the weekend, meanwhile, with an American TV audience of over 9.2 million. That marks a seven percent increase from the previous year's race.

It's important to note that last year's attendance at COTA of 400,000 came in the midst of a then-undecided title fight between Mercedes and Red Bull. This year, the drivers championship was already won by Max Verstappen and the constructors championship was all but confirmed as well. Yet, there were still about 40,000 more who attended this year.

The 2000 United States Grand Prix still holds the record for the highest attended race day in Formula One history, with over 250,000 showing up for Sunday in Indianapolis to watch Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello finish P1 and P2 for Ferrari.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2ALI_0ilsaA2C00
Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on lap 50 to take the lead and eventually win the race

