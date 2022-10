The forecast for Halloween this coming Monday looks promising for kids of all ages. Patchy fog could be coming in on Monday with no rain with highs during the day in the 60s and evening temperatures falling into the 50s. That should be a perfect backdrop for kids this Halloween. Just cool enough to have a fireplace or firepit going with Trick-or-treaters ringing doorbells, hayrides, and the opportunity to see neighbors that you may not see any other time of the year.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO