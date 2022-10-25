ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJLA

2 men rob separate Dunkin Donuts locations in Woodbridge, Va., shoot employee: Police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Police are investigating two robberies at separate Dunkin Donuts locations in Woodbridge, Va. on Friday, Prince William County police (PWCPD) said. During the first incident, police said two men parked their car in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot and entered the store located at 13585 Minnieville Road, and smashed the drive-thru window to enter, PWCPD said. They proceeded into the store and allegedly took a safe from an office in the building. They fled the scene in a grey SUV.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco

Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
CHANTILLY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man killed after shot in head inside DC apartment

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and died inside a D.C. apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in Southeast. Police identified the victim as Maurice Frazier, 38, of Southeast,...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

1 injured, more displaced in apartment fire started by a scooter

WASHINGTON (7News) — Units at an apartment building caught on fire Friday afternoon in Montgomery County, James Carpenter, the county's battalion chief confirmed on Twitter. Carpenter reported that a scooter malfunctioned when charging, and caught on fire. The scooter was on the 14th floor of an apartment building, located in the 1100 block of Fidler lane in Downtown Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

