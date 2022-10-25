Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
WJLA
Man shot, killed in Alexandria apt.; 3 men caught on camera running away
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police found a man shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Police released photos of three men seen running from the scene. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment building in the 5500 block of Seminary Rd. Responding to a call, Fairfax...
WJLA
Woman arrested for child neglect after two children found unsupervised in Manassas: Police
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — A woman was arrested and charged with child neglect on Thursday after a neighbor found two children unsupervised and without proper clothing, Prince William County police said. On Oct. 18, officers responded to the 7600 block of Cass Place in Manassas after a resident of...
Police investigating homicide after 18-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting
Detectives said the investigation revealed rounds were fired in the wooded area behind a local business, which then hit the victim. Police said the suspect vehicle quickly left the scene after the shooting.
fox5dc.com
Video showing possible abduction of woman in North Rosslyn was 'training exercise'
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police in Arlington now say no crime was committed after searching for two men who seemingly abducted a woman in a North Rosslyn neighborhood Thursday evening. Around 4:36 p.m., officers from the Arlington County Police Department were called to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for...
WJLA
2 men rob separate Dunkin Donuts locations in Woodbridge, Va., shoot employee: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Police are investigating two robberies at separate Dunkin Donuts locations in Woodbridge, Va. on Friday, Prince William County police (PWCPD) said. During the first incident, police said two men parked their car in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot and entered the store located at 13585 Minnieville Road, and smashed the drive-thru window to enter, PWCPD said. They proceeded into the store and allegedly took a safe from an office in the building. They fled the scene in a grey SUV.
WJLA
Bicyclist dies following hit and run crash in Montgomery Co; police searching for driver
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a driver who struck a bicyclist in Wheaton, Md. on Oct. 23 --- ultimately leading to his death on Friday morning. During a news conference on Friday, a spokesperson for the victim's...
WJLA
Arrest made in connection to series of vandalized cars in Arlington, Va.
ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — Arlington County police made an arrest after dozens of cars were vandalized over the last week. Police arrested 37-year-old Luis Tavares Sanchez Manuel of Capitol Heights, Md, Thursday night for allegedly damaging cars using a BB gun. According to police, multiple cars were...
WJLA
15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WJLA
DC police investigating Southeast shooting; 1 child injured, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting in Southeast Friday evening. A child was shot in the 4300 block of 3rd Street SE, authorities said. The suspect was described as a man, 6'2" tall, wearing a "True Religion" jacket and jeans, according to MPD.
NBC Washington
1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco
Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
Minor injured in Prince William County shooting
DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court. The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.
Prince William County police look for suspects who shot Dunkin Donuts employee
Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a Dunkin Donuts in Woodbridge early Friday morning, and then shot an employee at a different Dunkin location shortly afterward.
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shot in head inside DC apartment
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and died inside a D.C. apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in Southeast. Police identified the victim as Maurice Frazier, 38, of Southeast,...
WJLA
Parents want answers after driver busing DCPS children to pumpkin patch charged with DWI
WASHINGTON (7News) — “When we got the information last night it became clearer and clearer how actually serious it was and how absolutely scary it was and how much our kids’ lives were at risk," Meredith Katz said. Katz’s daughter is in kindergarten at Murch Elementary in...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
fox5dc.com
Drunken man arrested after drinking booze with breakfast at Stafford County McDonald’s: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a man they say was drunk at a Stafford County McDonald's Tuesday morning when he threw trash at a worker who asked him to leave because he was drinking an alcoholic beverage with his breakfast. Police say 34-year-old James Beach brought the alcohol into the...
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
WJLA
1 injured, more displaced in apartment fire started by a scooter
WASHINGTON (7News) — Units at an apartment building caught on fire Friday afternoon in Montgomery County, James Carpenter, the county's battalion chief confirmed on Twitter. Carpenter reported that a scooter malfunctioned when charging, and caught on fire. The scooter was on the 14th floor of an apartment building, located in the 1100 block of Fidler lane in Downtown Silver Spring.
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
