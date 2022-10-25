Read full article on original website
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Memories of Quints
As an aside, having re-read your column of October 12, 2022, I can’t help but reflect on the insular nature of that town I left behind some 39 years ago. It just so happened that, during my junior and senior years (1976 – 1978) at Ipswich High School, I had secured gainful employment at Quint’s Drug Store.
thelocalne.ws
ICAM schedule, Oct. 30 – Nov. 5, 2022
10:30 a.m. Smart Boating: Small kit wood rowboats, sailboats and outboard skiffs. 12 p.m. COA Today: Interview with Sen Bruce Tarr and Old Ipswich Images. 1:30 p.m. Ipswich Museum Lunch Lecture: Railroads PUB VOD. 4 p.m. Artist Corner Ep 18: Jake Hunsinger. 4:30 p.m. Havana Fairfax Connection: Blues Without Borders.
thelocalne.ws
Town meeting votes
IPSWICH — Special town meeting was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The quorum was 200. Voting was held using electronic keypads. The warrant can be found here. Accept $360,533 in state aid for the town. Passed 152-2. Article 2. Accept $574,945 in state aid for the schools. Passed 192-10.
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: Reflections on the County Street bridge conundrum
I have an Episcopalian friend who lives at the corner of County and Poplar in Ipswich. Now that the bridge is one-way heading north, she can go to church — but she can’t go back home. She loves the church, and the church family loves her, but nobody...
thelocalne.ws
The dark-eyed junco is one of the area’s most important winter birds
If you are running in the forest, watch for a knot of long-tailed sparrows with bright eyes. You may hear them singing with each other: a series of high-pitched “. ” sounds, like quick electric shocks. If you are lucky, you will also hear their trilling “riiiiiing riiiiiing” like an...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: 181 Linebrook Road, 5 Wildes Court, 40 Argilla Road
The Ipswich Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing remotely via Zoom video conferencing on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM to act on the following petitions pursuant to the Ipswich Protective Zoning Bylaw:. 181 Linebrook Road, Justin Sprei requests a special permit pursuant to, but not...
thelocalne.ws
Nicole Downer obituary
Nicole’s favorite flower was a sunflower, which matched her sunny disposition. Most everyone who knew her would agree she was a burst of happy energy wherever she went. A true Ipswich townie, Nicole attended Ipswich High School with her twin sister, Courtney, and loved her time spent at the beach, playing sports at town hall, and dancing in the fire fighter spray foam at the park.
thelocalne.ws
Québécois band Le Vent du Nord to celebrate 20th anniversary in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT —Belleville Roots Music Series presents award-winning Québécois band Le Vent du Nord at the Belleville Stage. The five-member band is a leading force in Québec’s progressive Francophone folk movement. “These guys put all traditional folk naysayers to shame,” according to newspaper, Voir Montreal.
thelocalne.ws
Drought situation improving but northeastern Massachusetts still worst-affected area
IPSWICH — A storm system exiting the Great Lakes earlier in the week moved north resulting in improvements to the long-term drought conditions across New England. However, the week’s rainfall still wasn’t enough to get Essex County out of a severe drought status. According to the U.S....
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log from October 17 to 23, 2022
4:12 a.m. Burglar alarm at Amvets Club on Market Street. 8:05 a.m. Disturbance at the MBTA lot on Topsfield Road. 8:22 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend on County Road. Please Support Local Advertisers. 10:02 a.m. 911 misdial from Stonebridge Road. 11:44 a.m. Fire department called out to...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: A ‘dope slap’ that’s going to sting
During town meeting, the moderator oddly forbade Mr. Engel to “dope slap” the select board. It was an unnecessary admonition; not only was Mr. Engel only explaining his informed position, but the meeting body itself was the one administering the slap. First, attendees were chastised by officials for...
