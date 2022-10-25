Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Saturday, a Hamilton County Judge set a $100,000 bond for a Norwood woman accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. According to a criminal complaint, Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lilly Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint says that Lilly died “by means of...
Sheriff: Man who jumped into pond to avoid deputies captured in Butler Co.
NEW MIAMI — A man accused of jumping into a Butler County pond to avoid being arrested by deputies has been captured. Early Thursday morning deputies were called to an alarm going off at a business in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road. When they got on the...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man who fled deputies into pond arrested in New Miami
NEW MIAMI, Ohio — A man has been arrested after fleeing deputies into a pond in Butler County, according to the sheriff's office. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said it all started around 5:20 a.m. when deputies responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.
Fox 19
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
WLWT 5
Family seeking justice for 20-year-old man shot and killed in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Family members and friends are fighting for justice in Lockland after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in his neighborhood. Dozens in Lockland came together Saturday afternoon to search for answers after Treshawn Smith was shot and killed on October 22 on the intersection of West Wyoming Avenue and Elm Street.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Teen indicted in 3 murders, kidnapping where victim was forced to dance at gunpoint
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy has been indicted for six counts of murder, among other charges, the Hamilton County Prosecutor announced Friday. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North
ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
Sheriff’s office warns of scammers pretending to be drug, human trafficking cartel
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam targeting the community. The sheriff’s office said scammers are calling residents pretending to be a drug or human trafficking cartel and saying they have a family member in their custody. They may even...
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges from 3 separate murders and a kidnapping
Michael Madaris, 16, is being tried as an adult for 20 charges, including six counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping.
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
WKRC
Hamilton County prosecutor highlights murder indictments in effort to motivate voters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County prosecutor is using the indictments of three people for four murders to call for tougher laws and judges. The prosecutor says three of the murders were committed by a 15-year-old boy who is currently in juvenile detention, the other he says committed by two men while the victim's infant child was right there.
WLWT 5
Driver charged for deadly wrong way crash on I-75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — A driver has been arrested after a deadly wrong way crash on I-75 last weekend. The fatal crash occurred Oct. 23 and left a community mourning 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus. Arlinghaus was a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy and an important part of the community at St. Walburg Monastery.
Fox 19
17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old. Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17. EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. CPD...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two former Pike Co. deputies indicted by federal grand jury
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ initial appearances in federal court.
Fox 19
16-year-old guilty of attempted murder after firing at car in Covington: VIDEO
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty this week to attempted murder in a Covington incident last year. Marsean Wiley was charged as an adult in Kenton County. He is currently in the juvenile detention facility but will be moved to an adult facility once he turns 18. It...
WKRC
Local man arrested for allegedly raping 4-year-old in 2018
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WKRC) - A West Harrison man is charged with three counts of rape. Devyn Farmer, 30, was charged on Wednesday for the alleged incident in 2018. Court documents say the victim, now eight, was only four years old at the time. A judge set his bond at...
WKRC
Local landlord who stalked tenant charged with violating protection order again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local landlord who was convicted of stalking a tenant and repeatedly violating a protection order has been charged again with violating that order. 73-year-old John Klosterman and his wife, Susan, own 55 rental properties in Sedamsville. They had already settled a lawsuit involving Klosterman sexually harassing...
WLWT 5
2 Ohio men charged with stealing nearly $800,000 for fake medical marijuana business
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced Tuesday, that two Ohio men have been indicted on fraud charges surrounding a fake medical marijuana operation. Fornshell said Aaron Pitman, 34, of Morrow, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, of Cincinnati, have been indicted on the following counts:...
WLWT 5
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
