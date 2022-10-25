Read full article on original website
Related
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
There Is No Way That This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Candy
Especially as we inch closer and closer to Halloween. I can't wait to be handing out Halloween candy, and we've already got our supply of treats ready to go in our Halloween bowl. Every year, my wife and I hand out rice crispy treats and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, we...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
It’s Bread Season! The Best Most Delicious Bread in New Jersey
Many of us are trying to stay in pretty good shape, I am trying hard to keep myself healthy and feeling good, but there are temptations that are out there that make it hard sometimes to stay 100 percent on track with diet and exercise. The temptation I am talking...
Did You Know These Favorite Halloween Candies Are From New Jersey?
You learn something new every day. Halloween is quickly approaching, and chances are you're buying candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters (or eat when no one is looking, no judgement). We've all heard about New Jersey's favorite and least favorite candies, but what about the goodies that were made here in the Garden State?
The Best Things to do in New Jersey During the Winter
One day, you’re walking down a boardwalk enjoying the summer. As you know, there’s nothing like walking down the boardwalk of Asbury Park, or in the quiet beach town of Lavallette, or even the bustling boardwalk filled with activities of Point Pleasant Beach. When you do, you know...
Daylight Savings Time Is Ending Soon New Jersey, Don’t Make This Mistake
Daylight savings is my favorite time of the year. The days become longer, the sun sets later and later in the day and all is right with the world. Of course, losing that hour of sleep sucks, there's no way to beat around that bush but it's so worth it!
27 creative new slogans for NJ (since the old one is inaccurate)
Some people think that the Garden State is our state slogan or motto but it’s actually our state nickname. If you look a little further into New Jersey, it says it right there on our flag of New Jersey. The New Jersey slogan is actually “liberty and prosperity.”
The Best and Worst Things About New Jersey Couldn’t Be More Opposite
Seriously, we love the kids but hate the environment. This ought to be fun. Listen, there are many reasons why people love New Jersey. There are also many reasons why people don’t love Garden State. Good thing is that we’ll focus on both for a minute. Believe it or...
Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List
No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
These New Jersey Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2022
Make sure that you get all of your Thanksgiving shopping needs done before Thanksgiving Day itself. That’s because these go to big box stores will all be closed and not available for your last minute dinner needs. The store closings afford these employees the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving Day...
New Jersey Stores That Do This For Thanksgiving Are The Absolute Best
But this is just the time of year that flies by in the blink of an eye. I love Thanksgiving; watching the parades in the morning, cooking all day and of course, getting to spend a long weekend with the family is awesome. My favorite part though is the day...
New Jersey: You Won’t Believe What Kit Kats Are Really Made Of
Kit Kats are one of my favorite chocolate candies out there. When my sisters and I would trade Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating, Kit Kats were some of the most valuable pieces. And now I hear, they are not what we think they are. I really hope I...
Yum! The Best Sliders in New Jersey are Maybe the Best in America
A fond memory I have of sliders goes back to when my son Zach was little, we would go on weekends and get a "crave case" at White Castle. We would stay up late and watch movies and SNL and enjoy the onions and slide 'em right down lol it is a fantastic memory and we both enjoyed those "slider" weekends.
One of the Coolest Hotels in America Can Be Found Here at the Jersey Shore
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
These Gross Candies Are The Most Hated In New Jersey
Let's talk about candy, specifically Halloween candy. I am not a big fan of a lot of sweets but this is the one time of year where I'm totally fine with keeping some extra candy around the house. I tell my wife it's for trick or treaters, but she knows...
New Jersey’s Most Popular Hairstyle For 2022 Has Been Revealed
One thing we all know New Jersey is famous for is our hair. Over the years we have liked it big, and we weren't shy about the hair spray. Did you ever wonder what the top hairstyle in the state is?. There have been so many unfortunate hairdos over the...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0