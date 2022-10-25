Read full article on original website
Related
Funny Spirit Halloween memes are turning anything into a costume
Stuck for a Halloween costume idea this year? Never fear. Turns out anything can be a costume. Heck, according to a funny viral trend of using New Jersey-based Spirit Halloween packaging as a meme, you might even be wearing a costume right now without realizing it. I love that this...
There Is No Way That This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Candy
Especially as we inch closer and closer to Halloween. I can't wait to be handing out Halloween candy, and we've already got our supply of treats ready to go in our Halloween bowl. Every year, my wife and I hand out rice crispy treats and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, we...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
It’s Bread Season! The Best Most Delicious Bread in New Jersey
Many of us are trying to stay in pretty good shape, I am trying hard to keep myself healthy and feeling good, but there are temptations that are out there that make it hard sometimes to stay 100 percent on track with diet and exercise. The temptation I am talking...
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
Did You Know These Favorite Halloween Candies Are From New Jersey?
You learn something new every day. Halloween is quickly approaching, and chances are you're buying candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters (or eat when no one is looking, no judgement). We've all heard about New Jersey's favorite and least favorite candies, but what about the goodies that were made here in the Garden State?
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
Daylight Savings Time Is Ending Soon New Jersey, Don’t Make This Mistake
Daylight savings is my favorite time of the year. The days become longer, the sun sets later and later in the day and all is right with the world. Of course, losing that hour of sleep sucks, there's no way to beat around that bush but it's so worth it!
27 creative new slogans for NJ (since the old one is inaccurate)
Some people think that the Garden State is our state slogan or motto but it’s actually our state nickname. If you look a little further into New Jersey, it says it right there on our flag of New Jersey. The New Jersey slogan is actually “liberty and prosperity.”
The Best and Worst Things About New Jersey Couldn’t Be More Opposite
Seriously, we love the kids but hate the environment. This ought to be fun. Listen, there are many reasons why people love New Jersey. There are also many reasons why people don’t love Garden State. Good thing is that we’ll focus on both for a minute. Believe it or...
New Jersey Stores That Do This For Thanksgiving Are The Absolute Best
But this is just the time of year that flies by in the blink of an eye. I love Thanksgiving; watching the parades in the morning, cooking all day and of course, getting to spend a long weekend with the family is awesome. My favorite part though is the day...
Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List
No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
New Jersey: You Won’t Believe What Kit Kats Are Really Made Of
Kit Kats are one of my favorite chocolate candies out there. When my sisters and I would trade Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating, Kit Kats were some of the most valuable pieces. And now I hear, they are not what we think they are. I really hope I...
One of the Coolest Hotels in America Can Be Found Here at the Jersey Shore
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Yum! The Best Sliders in New Jersey are Maybe the Best in America
A fond memory I have of sliders goes back to when my son Zach was little, we would go on weekends and get a "crave case" at White Castle. We would stay up late and watch movies and SNL and enjoy the onions and slide 'em right down lol it is a fantastic memory and we both enjoyed those "slider" weekends.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Hairstyle For 2022 Has Been Revealed
One thing we all know New Jersey is famous for is our hair. Over the years we have liked it big, and we weren't shy about the hair spray. Did you ever wonder what the top hairstyle in the state is?. There have been so many unfortunate hairdos over the...
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
You pay a Costco membership, would you for a veterinarian in NJ?
If you've owned a pet in the last 10 years, you probably know veterinary bills can be expensive. Vets today can offer treatments and surgery options they couldn't 30 years ago, and that comes at a cost. When big things go wrong it is not uncommon for families who feel...
Rare moonset eclipse coming to NJ for Election Day 2022
Election Day might be on the horizon across New Jersey, but it's not the only thing. This year, we have a welcomed bonus added to the checklist before we head out to the polls and cast our votes. A total lunar eclipse is happening on Nov. 8. But what makes...
Why some NJ highways should raise speed limits beyond 65 MPH (Opinion)
New Jersey has many gripes when it comes to its roadways. Probably one of the biggest ones involves tolls on some of our highways. You know, the ones that were supposed to be removed many, many years ago?. There was also a time when 55 mph was the max you...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0