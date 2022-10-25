Read full article on original website
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region
Looking for something to do for Halloween? Whether your kids are begging you to go on a haunted hayride or you just want to celebrate the wicked holiday, check out the events below on how the Capital Region is celebrating Halloween.
New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023
The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
New Brewery In Ballston Spa Is 'Inviting Place For Delicious Pizza, Ice Cold Craft Beer'
A new brewery in the region is already making a splash with customers just a month after opening. Speckled Pig Brewing Co., located in Ballston Spa in Saratoga County, officially opened its doors in late September 2022 with its own beer on top and seltzers made in-house, along with wines and ciders.
Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?
One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
Sourdough bakery opening storefront in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. Husband and wife duo Leigh Rathner and Cindy Rosenberg plan to open the shop in February.
Inspector cites regulatory gaps in fatal New York limo crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York regulators failed to do all they could to sideline a poorly maintained stretch limousine that careened down a hill and crashed in 2018, killing 20 people, according to a state watchdog. State Inspector General Lucy Lang released a report Friday night echoing federal regulators who concluded in 2020 that […]
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
UAlbany Defaced By Nazi Propaganda: Help NY Police Find This Man
The recent rise in anti-Semitism and ethnic hate speech has reared its ugly head in Albany. UAlbany Police are looking for a man believed to have plastered Nazi propaganda across the school’s campus. Posters were placed in prominent public areas across campus with the phrase “Blood and Soil,” which...
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Evan Blum finally loses Central Warehouse but legal troubles still loom
A court has ruled Albany County can move forward with the transfer of ownership of the Central Warehouse from Evan Blum to private developers.
Upstate NY Police Need Help! Graffiti Artists Tagged Beech-Nut Plant [PICS]
The old Beech-Nut Factory in Canajoharie has sat vacant for quite some time. Back in March, there was talk of turning it into a cannabis plant and partnering up with Fulton County Community College to offer cannabis classes. Not much has happened since and now this eyesore has been tagged.
