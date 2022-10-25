NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With over 415 high school students passing many different state tests with either scoring advanced or proficient on their tests, Neshoba Central wanted to show some appreciation for their hard work. The school threw a huge block party, allowing the students to socialize with one another. Still, the work for the school does not stop as it prepares the next group of students for next year’s tests.

2 DAYS AGO