WTOK-TV
Candy Crawl brings crowds to downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All the ghouls and goblins were out in Meridian for the annual Candy Crawl Wednesday evening. The event welcomed kids and adults to downtown where over 30 businesses were giving out candy to trick or treaters. The Candy Crawl was an early start to the Halloween...
WTOK-TV
Shoppers kicking off seasonal shopping at Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday was great day to shop in until you drop. The Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show was at the Lauderdale County Agri Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers came from near and far to shop at the show where over a 100 vendors were selling clothing, food, jewelry, and much more.
WTOK-TV
Perfect weather for any Halloween activities
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Yesterday was quite a busy day as we saw showers and thunderstorms dominate our forecast and bring us much-needed rain. Today we saw some stray showers lingering in the morning but our chances for rain will continue to diminish heading into Halloween. For your spooky forecast, we...
WTOK-TV
Trick-or-treaters get into the Halloween spirit at MCC’s Candy Cruise
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy cruise event. The event was completely free and tons of people showed up in their favorite Halloween costumes. Tents were decorated by the school’s programs and clubs as they competed for the best setup.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
WTOK-TV
Clearer skies ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going to take over our area. Luckily the rain will be moving out of our area by tomorrow, but we could still be seeing some stray showers on the back end.
WTOK-TV
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is continuing with some inconvenience to drivers. City officials said many businesses will benefit from the upgrades, but Queen City Deals said losses attributed to the ongoing work are forcing it to close. “One day in January, one of the construction...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 10_27_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Efrem Darnell Edmonson. Edmonson is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ 4″ in height and weighs 235 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
WTOK-TV
Local sorority hosts youth leadership institute
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Omicron Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute Saturday. The sorority wants to uplift families by supporting and working with the younger generation to develop leadership skills. The program will focus on social activism, emergency preparedness, community...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Town of Marion hosts public forum about water and garbage rates
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the water and garbage rates. Attendees were able to ask questions and hear from town leadership about the rate increase. Water rates are going up to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge...
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia now open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -From dirt to a brand-new facility, the city of Philadelphia has now gained a significant business, not only operating as a car dealership but so much more. “Then we have had some relationship with the local community colleges. I believe that some of their students will rotate...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
WTOK-TV
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident Wednesday evening in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 North near the House community. Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely...
WTOK-TV
Neshoba Central celebrates last year’s test results
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With over 415 high school students passing many different state tests with either scoring advanced or proficient on their tests, Neshoba Central wanted to show some appreciation for their hard work. The school threw a huge block party, allowing the students to socialize with one another. Still, the work for the school does not stop as it prepares the next group of students for next year’s tests.
WDAM-TV
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday. According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single...
wvtm13.com
Pamela Morrow lost two of her sons: Now she's helping others in mourning by offering them a Hunky Cross
It’s a sunny and cool Thursday in Edinburg, Mississippi. Pamela Morrow lifts her battery-operated chainsaw and goes to work. Pamela’s yard is suddenly filled with memories and tears. Her heart heavy, Pamela is building another Hunky Cross. It was Aug. 23, 2013, when Pamela Morrow heard the news.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - New information is coming forward regarding the double homicide in Laurel Monday afternoon. The Laurel Police Department identified 19-year-old Ronald Buckley as a suspect. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect has been avoiding the law since June when he was the main suspect in...
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
Police: Two people killed, one injured outside Mississippi laundry. Nearby high school put on lockdown.
Two people were killed and one injured outside a Mississippi laundry shortly after noon Monday. Laurel Police are looking for the suspect who reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting. The nearby Laurel High School was put on lockdown until the situation was deemed secure and safe.. At approximately...
