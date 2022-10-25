ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search warrant lands Monroe man in jail for 2 pounds of narcotics and firearm, authorities confirm

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant for a residence on Ticheli Road in Monroe, La. During the search, authorities located two pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, a scale with marijuana residue, and a .45 caliber pistol.

According to authorities, they made contact with the suspect, 59-year-old Ronald L. Jones, who allegedly admitted to having the narcotics in the home. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Jones was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Protective Order.

