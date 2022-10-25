Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Name released in officer involved shooting in Davenport
UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m. The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police […]
Police allege suspect threw cement brick to break into home; chased victim
A 33-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he broke into a residence and chased a victim. Avery Horton faces a first-degree burglary charge, court records say. According to an arrest affidavit, shortly after 11:38 a.m. Thursday, Horton grabbed a cement brick and threw it into a...
Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
Attacked East Moline Police Sergeant’s Family Releases Statement
Sergeant William of the East Moline Police Department is still recovering from critical and life-threatening injuries he sustained after being attacked earlier this week. During his recovery, Sergeant Lind's family released a statement thanking everyone for the support they received during this difficult time. The Lind Family's Statement. In a...
Man arrested in connection with June assault turned murder in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man has been arrested four months after he allegedly assaulted a man that later died in the hospital, according to the Davenport Police Department. 29-year-old Larry Wiggins Jr. was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on arrest warrants for first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury.
No injuries in Thursday house fire; investigation continues
There were no injuries in a structure fire about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Gaines Street, Davenport, firefighters say. Davenport Firefighters responded with five apparatus, one command vehicle and an EMS Officer for a total response of 17 personnel, according to a news release. Our Local 4...
Davenport arrest made in June homicide
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a 29-year-old man was arrested by Davenport Police in connection with a June 2022 murder. On June 20, 2022, at approximately 5:01 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 500 block of West 16th Street in reference to reports of an assault inside a residence. Upon arrival, responding officers located 58-year-old Ben Smith suffering from significant injuries requiring immediate medical attention, police said.
East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.
Dr. Martin O'Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the many different replacement lenses available and how some of them can help restore vision without the need for glasses. Camanche 4th-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals...
Burlington police: no knife involved in fight
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported fight Wednesday involving a knife and discovered there was no knife involved. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 26th, at about 11:04 PM officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Argyle Court for a report of two people fighting outside. Officers were initially informed that there was possibly a knife involved and one of the people involved had been stabbed.
Burglary roundup: Two catalytic converters reported stolen on Windish Drive, Galesburg
GALESBURG — Here are the burglaries reported in Galesburg from Saturday through Tuesday. • At 9:39 a.m. Monday, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a KCCDD van in the 2000 block of Windish Drive. • At 12:33 p.m. Sunday, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a pickup...
CRIME STOPPERS: $20,000 reward offered for information in Corey Harrell Jr. shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $20,000 reward for more information about the murder of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. in October 2018. According to police, the 22-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 31, 2018, while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall.
Child neglect charged after children, ages 4 and 6, left in car overnight in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly leaving two small children in a vehicle alone for hours. Police were called at 11 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Knox Street, where they spoke to a resident who explained that the children, ages 6 and 4, were his. He advised that the children were at a residence in the 2000 block of East Knox Street, where the children had knocked on the door at about 7 a.m. The children had said that their mother had left them in the car.
UPDATE: Missing person found
UPDATE, Oct. 28, 2022, 3:23 p.m.: The Davenport Police Department reported Friday at 3:20 p.m. that DAngelo Bradley has been located in Davenport. EARLIER: The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 36-year-old DAngelo Bradley, who was travelling through Davenport and has been reported as a missing person from out of state.
Silvis company making shirts to fundraise for East Moline police sergeant's family
SILVIS, Ill. — QC Custom Tees in Silvis is helping run the "Lind Strong Fundraiser" to raise money to donate to the family of the East Moline police sergeant assaulted by an arson suspect earlier this week. Police say 52-year-old Adrian Rogers attacked Sgt. William Lind Monday in East...
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
Update On East Moline Police Sergeant’s Condition After Attack On Monday
After being attacked by a then alleged arsonist on Monday, we have an update on East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind from the department. We also now know where Sergeant Lind was transported to treat his critical and life-threatening injuries from Monday's incident. Update On Sergeant William Lind. In a...
Records: Critically wounded police sgt. met with suspect hours before violent attack
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
Joliet man sentenced on drug offenses in Clinton, Davenport areas
Timothy Allen Smith, age 32, of Joliet was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, to 144 months in prison following his guilty plea to Conspiracy to Distribute at Least 50 Grams of Actual Methamphetamine and Distribution of 50 grams and more of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, Smith was identified...
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire behind Steak & Shake in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a dumpster Sunday morning. At 9:41 a.m., a report of a fire in a dumpster at Steak ‘n Shake, 1066 N. Henderson St., was reported. The Galesburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames. Later...
4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting
Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
