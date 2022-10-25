ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Police allege suspect threw cement brick to break into home; chased victim

A 33-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he broke into a residence and chased a victim. Avery Horton faces a first-degree burglary charge, court records say. According to an arrest affidavit, shortly after 11:38 a.m. Thursday, Horton grabbed a cement brick and threw it into a...
DAVENPORT, IA
Attacked East Moline Police Sergeant’s Family Releases Statement

Sergeant William of the East Moline Police Department is still recovering from critical and life-threatening injuries he sustained after being attacked earlier this week. During his recovery, Sergeant Lind's family released a statement thanking everyone for the support they received during this difficult time. The Lind Family's Statement. In a...
EAST MOLINE, IL
No injuries in Thursday house fire; investigation continues

There were no injuries in a structure fire about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Gaines Street, Davenport, firefighters say. Davenport Firefighters responded with five apparatus, one command vehicle and an EMS Officer for a total response of 17 personnel, according to a news release. Our Local 4...
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport arrest made in June homicide

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a 29-year-old man was arrested by Davenport Police in connection with a June 2022 murder. On June 20, 2022, at approximately 5:01 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 500 block of West 16th Street in reference to reports of an assault inside a residence. Upon arrival, responding officers located 58-year-old Ben Smith suffering from significant injuries requiring immediate medical attention, police said.
DAVENPORT, IA
East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.

Dr. Martin O'Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the many different replacement lenses available and how some of them can help restore vision without the need for glasses. Camanche 4th-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Burlington police: no knife involved in fight

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported fight Wednesday involving a knife and discovered there was no knife involved. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 26th, at about 11:04 PM officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Argyle Court for a report of two people fighting outside. Officers were initially informed that there was possibly a knife involved and one of the people involved had been stabbed.
BURLINGTON, IA
Child neglect charged after children, ages 4 and 6, left in car overnight in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly leaving two small children in a vehicle alone for hours. Police were called at 11 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Knox Street, where they spoke to a resident who explained that the children, ages 6 and 4, were his. He advised that the children were at a residence in the 2000 block of East Knox Street, where the children had knocked on the door at about 7 a.m. The children had said that their mother had left them in the car.
GALESBURG, IL
UPDATE: Missing person found

UPDATE, Oct. 28, 2022, 3:23 p.m.: The Davenport Police Department reported Friday at 3:20 p.m. that DAngelo Bradley has been located in Davenport. EARLIER: The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 36-year-old DAngelo Bradley, who was travelling through Davenport and has been reported as a missing person from out of state.
DAVENPORT, IA
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents

Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
DAVENPORT, IA
Joliet man sentenced on drug offenses in Clinton, Davenport areas

Timothy Allen Smith, age 32, of Joliet was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, to 144 months in prison following his guilty plea to Conspiracy to Distribute at Least 50 Grams of Actual Methamphetamine and Distribution of 50 grams and more of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, Smith was identified...
DAVENPORT, IA
4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting

Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
MOLINE, IL

