GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly leaving two small children in a vehicle alone for hours. Police were called at 11 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Knox Street, where they spoke to a resident who explained that the children, ages 6 and 4, were his. He advised that the children were at a residence in the 2000 block of East Knox Street, where the children had knocked on the door at about 7 a.m. The children had said that their mother had left them in the car.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO