More than a decade ago, powerboat manufacturer dealer meetings were part of the annual summer travel schedules for magazine editors who covered recreational boating. They were basically rah-rah events where the boatbuilders met with their dealers at a central location, introduced new models and got the dealers hyped up before they ordered their boats for the coming year. Of course, there were closed-door sessions the editors couldn’t attend and in the evenings everyone gathered and drank a little too much. The vision of dealers at the Formula Boats meeting one year doing the Macarena still provokes involuntary shudders.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO