Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
Related
speedonthewater.com
‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day
With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
speedonthewater.com
Canados 411 Gladiator Make U.S. Debut In Fort Lauderdale
Given the quantity and quality of vessels at the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, it’s not easy for any new model to make a splash during the South Florida event. That is particularly true for anything out of the mainstream boat-building world, and even more so in the relatively small high-performance segment.
westorlandonews.com
Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida
Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress
Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach, FL
When you think of West Palm Beach, Florida, you may just think of palm trees, sand, and a picturesque blue ocean. This area is definitely beautiful, but it also has a plethora of bars and restaurants. There is a variety of cuisines and atmospheres, so there is something for everyone....
Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse
MIAMI BEACH — (AP) — An evacuation order has abruptly forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building on the same avenue where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people last year. The city posted an unsafe structure notice Thursday evening at the Port Royale condominium, Miami Beach...
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Boynton Beach (FL)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Boynton Beach, FL? this city sure has some fun attractions and activities to give you a memorable vacation. Boynton Beach is located in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. You will never get bored in this city as it contains lots of fun attractions and activities.
WINKNEWS.com
Sand on Fort Myers Beach being cleaned of the debris hiding inside
Lee County is working to clean up the debris on the beaches you can see and the debris you can’t. The county uses a machine to sift through the sand to separate it from the hazards hiding inside. That includes piles of sand removed from the roads on Fort Myers beach after the hurricane.
Delray Beach’s Atlantic Crossing will finally open. What you’ll see: restaurants, apartments and lots more.
After a decade of planning, the doors are close to finally opening on the $300 million Atlantic Crossing development in downtown Delray Beach. Spanning nine acres along Atlantic Avenue just east of Federal Highway, Atlantic Crossing will feature restaurants, shops, 83,000 square feet of office space and 261 luxury apartments, making it one of the biggest projects in the city’s history. The ...
speedonthewater.com
Inside SOTW Mag: A Better Experience—Inside Nor-Tech’s Dealer Meeting
More than a decade ago, powerboat manufacturer dealer meetings were part of the annual summer travel schedules for magazine editors who covered recreational boating. They were basically rah-rah events where the boatbuilders met with their dealers at a central location, introduced new models and got the dealers hyped up before they ordered their boats for the coming year. Of course, there were closed-door sessions the editors couldn’t attend and in the evenings everyone gathered and drank a little too much. The vision of dealers at the Formula Boats meeting one year doing the Macarena still provokes involuntary shudders.
Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
After a violent spiral, famed Chicago chef seeks redemption — and Michelin stars — in South Florida
A typical dinner in Jacob Bickelhaupt’s West Palm Beach kitchen flows like an interpretive dance. The stage is the chef’s counter, and the players: a ballet of Japanese A5 Wagyu, dry-ice smoke, wine, delicate bouquets of microgreens, and more wine. His audience? No more than 12 people, tops. At his Konro pop-up restaurant inside the clubby Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, all the ingredients ...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise
Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
WSVN-TV
Two trucks collide in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover. A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning. The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. No one was...
Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.2 Million, This Magnificent Custom Home in Parkland Comes with Gorgeous Landscape and Stunning Pool Area
The Home in Parkland, a magnificent mini mansion with a beautiful backyard overlooking rolling fairways, tranquil water and stunning pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 7235 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Mintz (Phone: 954-616-7770) at RE/MAX Advisors for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Parkland.
NBC Miami
Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building
The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
WSVN-TV
Fort Myers woman shares encounter with gator after neighbor gets bitten
(WSVN) - A Florida man bit off more than he could chew, and so did an alligator, as he tried to save his neighborhood from a wild encounter. Auzjia Dickerson called for help after her encounter with the reptile. “I’m here just moving out of my house and there’s a...
Comments / 0