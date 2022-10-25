ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot

ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8. A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 27th, 2022

(Near Kearney, MO) -- A bridge collapsed Wednesday in the Kansas City area – killing one person and injuring three others. Construction workers were on the structure pouring concrete when the collapse happened. The bridge, in Clay County, had been closed since 2016. The Clay County Highway Department said there were no safety concerns on the project before the collapse. Federal investigators from OSHA have been called to review the collapse. The bridge was set to open early next year.
Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
Amusement Nightmare: Six Patrons, One Employee Injured As Ride Derails At Missouri Park

Six patrons and one employee were taken to the hospital after being injured when a ride at a Missouri amusement park derailed from its track, Radar has learned.Silver Dollar City announced on Oct. 26 that the Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed from its track, injuring seven people. The amusement park stated that on-site paramedics treated the injured people before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment."At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for the guest and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," Silver Dollar City stated on Twitter.The amusement park also...
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
Missouri woman admits role in romance and work-at-home scams

A woman from St. Louis County has admitted to participating in romance and work-at-home scams and agreed to repay $95,350 to seven victims. As part of a civil consent decree approved by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White Wednesday, Sharon Nickl, 83, admitted that between Sept. 21, 2020, and May 20, 2021, she received U.S. Postal Service and commercial package deliveries of more than $690,000 that had been sent from individuals she did not know. The money was sent from victims who believed they were assisting their online paramours or had been hired to work from home.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
