Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri governor says more mental health resources needed following deadly school shooting, not gun laws
After a St. Louis high school shooting left a student and a teacher dead, what does Missouri's top leader want done to prevent it from happening again?
KSDK
Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot
ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8. A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in February
Regardless, medical marijuana dispensaries are already planning on people voting Yes on Amendment 3.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 27th, 2022
(Near Kearney, MO) -- A bridge collapsed Wednesday in the Kansas City area – killing one person and injuring three others. Construction workers were on the structure pouring concrete when the collapse happened. The bridge, in Clay County, had been closed since 2016. The Clay County Highway Department said there were no safety concerns on the project before the collapse. Federal investigators from OSHA have been called to review the collapse. The bridge was set to open early next year.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school football scoreboard - October 28, 2022
We have reached the first week of postseason high school football in both Missouri and Kansas!. Below is a look at all of the area scores from the first week of playoff action. Missouri 8-man District 3. DeKalb 50 (2-8) Southwest Livingston 22 (0-10) - FINAL. - DeKalb goes to...
What you need to know about recreational marijuana on Missouri's ballot
ST. LOUIS — On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will decide on Amendment 3, which proposes to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana and the expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry. Here's what you need to know about...
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
Amusement Nightmare: Six Patrons, One Employee Injured As Ride Derails At Missouri Park
Six patrons and one employee were taken to the hospital after being injured when a ride at a Missouri amusement park derailed from its track, Radar has learned.Silver Dollar City announced on Oct. 26 that the Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed from its track, injuring seven people. The amusement park stated that on-site paramedics treated the injured people before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment."At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for the guest and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," Silver Dollar City stated on Twitter.The amusement park also...
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
KOMU
Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re less than two weeks away from the mid-term elections. One of the political ads in high-rotation is one from Trudy Busch Valentine. Our viewer Mike wants to know, if Eric Schmitt is the Attorney General of the state, how could he have voted to sell farmland to China? Is this true?
missouribusinessalert.com
USDA awards four companies $60 million to expand high-speed internet access in Missouri
Four communication companies received about $60 million in new federal funding to build fiber networks and provide high-speed internet access to 13 Missouri counties, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The funding is part of $759 million that the USDA is awarding to 24 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and...
koamnewsnow.com
What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
kttn.com
Missouri woman admits role in romance and work-at-home scams
A woman from St. Louis County has admitted to participating in romance and work-at-home scams and agreed to repay $95,350 to seven victims. As part of a civil consent decree approved by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White Wednesday, Sharon Nickl, 83, admitted that between Sept. 21, 2020, and May 20, 2021, she received U.S. Postal Service and commercial package deliveries of more than $690,000 that had been sent from individuals she did not know. The money was sent from victims who believed they were assisting their online paramours or had been hired to work from home.
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0