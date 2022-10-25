ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Jackpot: Now 5th largest in history

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

(WJW) – The Powerball Jackpot rolls on!

No ticket matched all six numbers on Monday night, which means the jackpot has grown to $700 million. That’s $335.7 million in cash and now the fifth-largest Powerball in the game’s history.

The next drawing is Wednesday, October 26.

But, don’t throw out your tickets from Monday’s drawing just yet.

Lottery officials say 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $13.7 million.

So, check your numbers:

  • White balls: 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and Red Powerball 16
There have been 35 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. The last winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Pennsylvania on August 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.

