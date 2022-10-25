Read full article on original website
No winners in Powerball Jackpot; 1 billion now up for grabs
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday evening, October 29, but two Michigan Lottery players are $1 million richer after the drawing. The two players matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 19-31-40-46-57 – to win...
Stabbing, Not Shooting, Reported at Off-Campus Apartment Complex Near GVSU
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 29, 2022) – For the fourth time in this fall semester, there has been a reported act of violence at an off-campus apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. However, the overnight incident on Saturday at the 48west Apartments complex just west of the...
