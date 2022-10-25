ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

whtc.com

No winners in Powerball Jackpot; 1 billion now up for grabs

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday evening, October 29, but two Michigan Lottery players are $1 million richer after the drawing. The two players matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 19-31-40-46-57 – to win...
NEW BUFFALO, MI

