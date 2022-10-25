Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
Peabody woman charged after N.H. rollover crash Sunday morning
A Peabody woman has been charged with allegedly causing a single-vehicle rollover crash in Seabrook, N.H., just over the state line, Sunday morning. Samantha Famolare, 30, is charged with operating after revocation or suspension of a license and reckless driving. At 3:04 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of...
Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries
An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
Two people injured in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
Boston police warn of spiked drinks, urge victims to report incidents
Boston police this week warned of drinks being spiked in the city and urged victims to report incidents. The Boston Police Department said it would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs, such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine.
Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch
The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
capecod.com
Two people injured, one seriously, after reportedly falling from scaffolding in Mashpee
MASHPEE -Two people were injured, one seriously, after reportedly fall from from some scaffolding at a construction site in Mashpee. It happened about 2:30 PM on Sand Dollar Lane. The more seriously injured victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Further details were not immediately available.
It’s make it or break it for retail stores in Worcester’s downtown as foot traffic is slow to return
If Lynn Cheney could go back in time she said she probably wouldn’t open her store, Maker to Main Market, in downtown Worcester. “It has not been a rewarding experience,” Cheney said of owning a retail store on Main Street.
Over height tractor-trailer gets wedged under bridge in Boston
BOSTON — An over height tractor-trailer got wedged under a bridge in Boston late Monday night, snarling traffic for hours during the Tuesday morning commute. The truck struck a train bridge and got stuck underneath it on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field Road right before it changes into Storrow Drive.
Loaded gun found on 7-year-old Boston elementary school student
Boston Police Department officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a 7-year-old student carrying a loaded firearm at the UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester. Officers recovered the firearm after 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from Boston police. Dorchester detectives and the Boston Police School Unit are currently investigating the matter, including how the child obtained the weapon.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Mass Cash tickets sold in Waltham, Falmouth on Saturday
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Massachusetts on Saturday at stores in Waltham and Falmouth. Both tickets were from Mass Cash and were sold at J&J Variety in Waltham and Falmouth Food Mart. Overall, there were 189 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Connection to Ongoing Investigation in Dorchester
At about 10:55 AM on Sunday September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun at the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that he had...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct. 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,809-square-foot home on Wayne Street in Worcester that sold for $389,000.
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
Easton police officer shoots man with knife, another person during 911 response
An Easton police officer has been placed on leave after shooting a man armed with a knife and grazing another resident during a response to a 911 call Friday night, according to authorities. Dispatchers received the 911 call shortly after 11:40 p.m. about a disturbance at a home on Central...
WCVB
7-year-old found with loaded gun at Up Academy Holland School in Boston
BOSTON — A juvenile was found with a loaded gun at a Boston school at the end of the school day on Thursday. Boston police said they recovered a loaded firearm from a 7-year-old student attending the Up Academy Holland school off Olney Street. Police received a report of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
ABC6.com
Vehicle spinout shuts down part of Interstate 195 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A vehicle spinout shut down part of Interstate 195 west in Providence during Monday’s morning commute. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said at about 7:30 a.m. that three lanes were blocked on the highway before exit 1D. Traffic was backed up for over...
capecod.com
Maintenance on Bourne Bridge to Cause Lane Closure
BOURNE – Maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge on Tuesday. From 9 am to 2 pm, northbound traffic heading off of Cape Cod will be reduced to one lane. The work will not impact southbound traffic. While the lane restriction is in place, no wide loads...
WCVB
Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds
BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
MassLive.com
