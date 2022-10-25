ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Peabody woman charged after N.H. rollover crash Sunday morning

A Peabody woman has been charged with allegedly causing a single-vehicle rollover crash in Seabrook, N.H., just over the state line, Sunday morning. Samantha Famolare, 30, is charged with operating after revocation or suspension of a license and reckless driving. At 3:04 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of...
SEABROOK, NH
MassLive.com

Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries

An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police warn of spiked drinks, urge victims to report incidents

Boston police this week warned of drinks being spiked in the city and urged victims to report incidents. The Boston Police Department said it would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs, such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch

The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Two people injured, one seriously, after reportedly falling from scaffolding in Mashpee

MASHPEE -Two people were injured, one seriously, after reportedly fall from from some scaffolding at a construction site in Mashpee. It happened about 2:30 PM on Sand Dollar Lane. The more seriously injured victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Further details were not immediately available.
MASHPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Loaded gun found on 7-year-old Boston elementary school student

Boston Police Department officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a 7-year-old student carrying a loaded firearm at the UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester. Officers recovered the firearm after 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from Boston police. Dorchester detectives and the Boston Police School Unit are currently investigating the matter, including how the child obtained the weapon.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Vehicle spinout shuts down part of Interstate 195 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A vehicle spinout shut down part of Interstate 195 west in Providence during Monday’s morning commute. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said at about 7:30 a.m. that three lanes were blocked on the highway before exit 1D. Traffic was backed up for over...
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Maintenance on Bourne Bridge to Cause Lane Closure

BOURNE – Maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge on Tuesday. From 9 am to 2 pm, northbound traffic heading off of Cape Cod will be reduced to one lane. The work will not impact southbound traffic. While the lane restriction is in place, no wide loads...
BOURNE, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds

BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

