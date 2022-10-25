Boston police this week warned of drinks being spiked in the city and urged victims to report incidents. The Boston Police Department said it would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs, such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine.

