Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil's far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro loses tight election to leftist 2-time former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after contentious campaigning
In a remarkably close race, da Silva, also known as "Lula," received 50.83% of the votes, compared to Bolsonaro's 49.17%, according to CNN.
Obama in ATL: We must work together to save democracy in America
Former U.S. President Barack Obama tells thousands of supporters gathered in metro Atlanta “the only way to save democracy is to nurture it and to fight for it.” Obama was campaigning for Georgia Democrats ahead of the Midterm Election on November 8.
Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro in presidential race
Former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil‘s bitterly-fought election on Sunday, denying hard right Jair Bolsonaro a second term.Lula had 50.8% of votes compared with 49.2% for Bolsonaro with 99.1% of voting machines counted, which the Supreme Electoral Court said was enough to “mathematically define” the outcome of the race.It marks a stunning political comeback for Lula, who was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery convictions that the Supreme Court overturned last year, clearing the way for him to seek a third presidential term.For months, it appeared that Lula was headed for easy victory as...
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
Comments / 0