Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens
BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon's presidential palace Sunday, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by a...
WVNews
Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region's hospitals
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, Ukrainian military officials reported Saturday as their forces fought to retake a province overrun by invading soldiers early in the war. Kremlin-installed authorities in the mostly Russian-occupied region...
Comments / 0