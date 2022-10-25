ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Evolved Proclivities for Social Connection at War With One Another

Genetically based proclivities in Homo sapiens were formed in foraging societies over hundreds of thousands of years. The rise of large societies put some of these proclivities at odds, and they cause us trouble today. When essential elements of our nature have been set against each other, tension and conflict...
AFP

Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants

An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
psychologytoday.com

Time to Quit? Learn From Prime Ministers, Popes and Players

We often acquire new roles without knowing whether we can succeed or not. Smart individuals acknowledge a bad fit early. Others cling on and cause widespread damage. There’s no shame in quitting. Know when it’s time to quit and learn lessons from a Pope, a Prime Minister and Grand Slam players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy