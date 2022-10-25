Read full article on original website
Kindness and Compassion Are Good for Your Brain
Kindness and compassion should be important parts of our everyday life. Research suggests that self-compassion may serve as a protective factor against stress-induced inflammation and inflammation-related diseases. People who practice self-compassion are more motivated to improve themselves. Everybody seems to know what kindness means. Generally, it’s a tendency to feel...
How Much Should You Talk in a First Conversation?
Many people falsely believe they’ll make a better first impression if they let the other person do most of the talking. At the same time, people think others will find them more interesting if they talk more about themselves. In fact, the best first impressions are made when you...
Overcoming A Hurdle to Saying "No."
Prior research suggests that people tend to unwittingly inflate the odds of circumstances they want to prevent. Investigators extended this research to explore a possible factor behind why people struggle to say "no" when others ask for something. The team found evidence that people unintentionally amplify the odds that others...
Why You Resist Change and What to Do About It
We can evolve within our lifetime to become more flexible and aligned with our deepest motivations and values. When you hold onto control at all costs, your attempts to control change end up controlling you. Growing pains can feel good when you lean into them and learn to embrace them.
Our Memory Depends on the Words We Use
The truth of happiness and the power of life lessons lie in the combination of experience and their aftermath. Good or bad, what did you learn? What will be your attitude and the narrative you keep about the experience? How will you view your past, and subsequently, your future?. Change...
3 Things an Emotionally Intelligent Parent Does
An emotionally intelligent parent empathizes instead of enables, listens instead of lectures, and looks inward to find accountability. A parent who corrects a child's behaviors instead of his or her feelings may help a child with emotional regulation. A parent who listens to understand rather than lecture may be a...
5 Myths About Trauma
Trauma does not have to happen to you directly in order for you to experience its negative effects. Trauma doesn't have to change your brain forever—ample evidence shows that recovery from trauma is very real and very possible. Trauma itself is not a disorder; it is an adverse experience...
Sometimes It Gets Worse Before It Gets Better
Avoidance perpetuates anxiety and, to a certain extent, depression. Facing problems can be hard at first, but better long term. The overall strategy should be to approach problems in whatever way makes the most sense for the situation. One of the greatest struggles in therapy is reconciling the motivation to...
Healing Trauma Doesn't Mean Needing to Relive It
Taking personal responsibility doesn't have to include self-blame or shame. If we're the common denominator in our problems, then we're also the common solution. Treating intergenerational trauma with somatic healing helps many people. This is Part 3 of a conversation with Eboni Harris, LMFT, and Eliza Boquin, LMFT, founders of...
Do Abusers Know Their Behavior Is Wrong?
Due to their high tendency towards projection, abusers with NPD often project their behaviors onto their victims. But not all abusers have NPD. While some might have some insight but still justify their actions, others believe they have done nothing wrong. Those who go along with the abuser's narrative and...
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Evolved Proclivities for Social Connection at War With One Another
Genetically based proclivities in Homo sapiens were formed in foraging societies over hundreds of thousands of years. The rise of large societies put some of these proclivities at odds, and they cause us trouble today. When essential elements of our nature have been set against each other, tension and conflict...
Grief and Role-Confusion
The roles you once played prior to the loss may no longer have a place. Role confusion during grief may lead to uncertainty on how to interact with people, which may cause them to be unsure how to interact with you. This process is not about forgetting. It is about...
Are You Quiet Quitting? Try 'Job Crafting' Instead
Quiet quitting is a recent but perhaps pervasive phenomenon as a means of coping with burnout or unrealistic work demands. Instead of quiet quitting, you might be better served by job crafting. Job crafting involves intentional focus and alteration of job tasks, work relationships, and mental perspective. The term “quiet...
Why We Should Take Our Time on Psychedelic Therapy
Many researchers believe the real value of psychedelic therapy is not in the drugs themselves, but rather in the accompanying therapy. Results have been promising in general, possibly most so with anxiety and depression. The less-discussed problems that arose from the legalization of marijuana offer important warnings. Though psychedelic therapy...
Making Lifestyle Changes From a Body-Positive Perspective
Body shame is a huge block to making lifestyle changes. Self-hatred is not a good motivator for positive change. It's important to believe in yourself and in your ability to make choices about your lifestyle that will make you feel fabulous. Are you worried that being kind and forgiving towards...
What Is the Secret to Autumnal Bliss? Leaning Into It
We associate autumn with returning to school and the return of routines, which is inherently calming. The benefits of the fall season can be amplified to build resilience. Recognizing the seasonal changes and aligning with them can provide opportunities for better goal-setting, relationships, and health. The air is laced with...
How Babies Detect Social Bonds
Babies as young as eight months develop social cognition, the ability to think about others' thoughts, feelings, and relationships. Babies can tell that people who imitate one another, share food, and share saliva have tight social bonds. Babies expect socially bonded people who help one another in distress. How Do...
Building a Healthy Marriage Begins Long Before You Say 'I Do'
The work of building a healthy marriage begins long before you say "I do." Building a healthy marriage involves a lot of discontinuing unhealthy cultural norms (beliefs, values, and behaviors) from past relationships (family, friends, and romantic partners) and models of relationships, and committing to healthier ways of relating to one another. Is this difficult to do? For many, yes. The hard work is having norms that you’ve always accepted and operated in be challenged and deemed as unacceptable.
