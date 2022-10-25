Read full article on original website
Healing Trauma Doesn't Mean Needing to Relive It
Taking personal responsibility doesn't have to include self-blame or shame. If we're the common denominator in our problems, then we're also the common solution. Treating intergenerational trauma with somatic healing helps many people. This is Part 3 of a conversation with Eboni Harris, LMFT, and Eliza Boquin, LMFT, founders of...
3 Things an Emotionally Intelligent Parent Does
An emotionally intelligent parent empathizes instead of enables, listens instead of lectures, and looks inward to find accountability. A parent who corrects a child's behaviors instead of his or her feelings may help a child with emotional regulation. A parent who listens to understand rather than lecture may be a...
Frustrated Women and Hopeful Men: Is There a Connection?
Women are experiencing frustration at higher levels than men. Social support can be an important way to cope with frustration. Grassroots efforts to make higher-order change happen can decrease frustration. Women are leading men in levels of frustration these days according to a recently published Time/Harris poll. In fact, “frustrated”...
Our Memory Depends on the Words We Use
The truth of happiness and the power of life lessons lie in the combination of experience and their aftermath. Good or bad, what did you learn? What will be your attitude and the narrative you keep about the experience? How will you view your past, and subsequently, your future?. Change...
How Much Should You Talk in a First Conversation?
Many people falsely believe they’ll make a better first impression if they let the other person do most of the talking. At the same time, people think others will find them more interesting if they talk more about themselves. In fact, the best first impressions are made when you...
5 Myths About Trauma
Trauma does not have to happen to you directly in order for you to experience its negative effects. Trauma doesn't have to change your brain forever—ample evidence shows that recovery from trauma is very real and very possible. Trauma itself is not a disorder; it is an adverse experience...
Kindness and Compassion Are Good for Your Brain
Kindness and compassion should be important parts of our everyday life. Research suggests that self-compassion may serve as a protective factor against stress-induced inflammation and inflammation-related diseases. People who practice self-compassion are more motivated to improve themselves. Everybody seems to know what kindness means. Generally, it’s a tendency to feel...
Do Abusers Know Their Behavior Is Wrong?
Due to their high tendency towards projection, abusers with NPD often project their behaviors onto their victims. But not all abusers have NPD. While some might have some insight but still justify their actions, others believe they have done nothing wrong. Those who go along with the abuser's narrative and...
Evolved Proclivities for Social Connection at War With One Another
Genetically based proclivities in Homo sapiens were formed in foraging societies over hundreds of thousands of years. The rise of large societies put some of these proclivities at odds, and they cause us trouble today. When essential elements of our nature have been set against each other, tension and conflict...
What Is the Secret to Autumnal Bliss? Leaning Into It
We associate autumn with returning to school and the return of routines, which is inherently calming. The benefits of the fall season can be amplified to build resilience. Recognizing the seasonal changes and aligning with them can provide opportunities for better goal-setting, relationships, and health. The air is laced with...
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Which Is the Happiest Generation?
According to a new survey, self-reported well-being increases linearly with age. The widest gaps were found between the Silent Generation and the GenZers, with the other generations in between. These data suggest that the youngest generation, Gen Z, reports the lowest levels of well-being across different dimensions. Which generation is...
How Babies Detect Social Bonds
Babies as young as eight months develop social cognition, the ability to think about others' thoughts, feelings, and relationships. Babies can tell that people who imitate one another, share food, and share saliva have tight social bonds. Babies expect socially bonded people who help one another in distress. How Do...
Honesty in Your Relationship Isn't Always the Best Policy
A new paper on honesty and personal well-being lays out the limits and strengths of being truthful. Being honest with others, especially your partner, may have its benefits but can also carry significant costs. Communication that is honest but also protects the other person may provide the best strategy for...
Are You Quiet Quitting? Try 'Job Crafting' Instead
Quiet quitting is a recent but perhaps pervasive phenomenon as a means of coping with burnout or unrealistic work demands. Instead of quiet quitting, you might be better served by job crafting. Job crafting involves intentional focus and alteration of job tasks, work relationships, and mental perspective. The term “quiet...
Why We Should Take Our Time on Psychedelic Therapy
Many researchers believe the real value of psychedelic therapy is not in the drugs themselves, but rather in the accompanying therapy. Results have been promising in general, possibly most so with anxiety and depression. The less-discussed problems that arose from the legalization of marijuana offer important warnings. Though psychedelic therapy...
Navigating Grief and Loss During the Holidays
Triggers can happen at any time. Triggers can be seemingly endless. What should the bereaved be aware of concerning triggers? What are four holiday season dilemmas to be aware of?. What are "triggers"? In the area of grieving, triggers, or “grief spasms,” as they are often called, occur when everything...
Grief and Role-Confusion
The roles you once played prior to the loss may no longer have a place. Role confusion during grief may lead to uncertainty on how to interact with people, which may cause them to be unsure how to interact with you. This process is not about forgetting. It is about...
Are You in a Relationship or a Situationship? 5 Ways to Tell
Be honest about your feelings and ask for what you want. Communicate openly, not passively. Do you find yourself confused about the relationship you share with someone you’ve been seeing or hooking up with for a while? Do you keep in touch but only sporadically? Do you feel enveloped in uncertainty about your future together? If yes, you are most likely in a "situationship."
Brown Noise and ADHD: What’s the Scoop on the Latest Buzz?
Scientific theory would support the value of brown noise or white noise for ADHD based on two different theoretical understandings of the brain. Brown noise to assist with attention is generally low-risk, provided it is not excessively loud. Brown noise has not been formally proven to help ADHD, and more...
