psychologytoday.com
Do Abusers Know Their Behavior Is Wrong?
Due to their high tendency towards projection, abusers with NPD often project their behaviors onto their victims. But not all abusers have NPD. While some might have some insight but still justify their actions, others believe they have done nothing wrong. Those who go along with the abuser's narrative and...
psychologytoday.com
When They Say You’re “Emotionally Unstable”
Racelighting is an act of psychological manipulation where people of color receive racial messages that distort their realities. Stereotype advancement refers to advancing or using racial stereotypes as a mechanism to racelight BIPOC. One stereotype is that BIPOC are emotionally unstable and unable to regulate emotions and decorum. Ariana is...
psychologytoday.com
5 Myths About Trauma
Trauma does not have to happen to you directly in order for you to experience its negative effects. Trauma doesn't have to change your brain forever—ample evidence shows that recovery from trauma is very real and very possible. Trauma itself is not a disorder; it is an adverse experience...
psychologytoday.com
3 Things an Emotionally Intelligent Parent Does
An emotionally intelligent parent empathizes instead of enables, listens instead of lectures, and looks inward to find accountability. A parent who corrects a child's behaviors instead of his or her feelings may help a child with emotional regulation. A parent who listens to understand rather than lecture may be a...
psychologytoday.com
Kindness and Compassion Are Good for Your Brain
Kindness and compassion should be important parts of our everyday life. Research suggests that self-compassion may serve as a protective factor against stress-induced inflammation and inflammation-related diseases. People who practice self-compassion are more motivated to improve themselves. Everybody seems to know what kindness means. Generally, it’s a tendency to feel...
psychologytoday.com
Frustrated Women and Hopeful Men: Is There a Connection?
Women are experiencing frustration at higher levels than men. Social support can be an important way to cope with frustration. Grassroots efforts to make higher-order change happen can decrease frustration. Women are leading men in levels of frustration these days according to a recently published Time/Harris poll. In fact, “frustrated”...
psychologytoday.com
Healing Trauma Doesn't Mean Needing to Relive It
Taking personal responsibility doesn't have to include self-blame or shame. If we're the common denominator in our problems, then we're also the common solution. Treating intergenerational trauma with somatic healing helps many people. This is Part 3 of a conversation with Eboni Harris, LMFT, and Eliza Boquin, LMFT, founders of...
psychologytoday.com
Why Is Bad Science Allowed in the Courtroom?
A new report from NIST finds that bite mark analysis is unreliable and not supported by science. People cannot be identified by teeth marks, teeth marks don't leave reliable patterns, and there is no standard way of measuring them. Judges and lawyers who still use bite mark analysis may be...
psychologytoday.com
Why We Should Take Our Time on Psychedelic Therapy
Many researchers believe the real value of psychedelic therapy is not in the drugs themselves, but rather in the accompanying therapy. Results have been promising in general, possibly most so with anxiety and depression. The less-discussed problems that arose from the legalization of marijuana offer important warnings. Though psychedelic therapy...
psychologytoday.com
6 New Insights on Climate Change and Mental Health
Global temperatures have risen 1.1 degrees compared to the time before industrialization. A new report by "The Lancet" highlight the impact of climate change on mental and physical health. Extreme heat, wildfires, floods and food scarcity can negatively affect mental health. Climate anxiety is a new form of anxiety. The...
psychologytoday.com
The Role of a Fish Tank in Therapy
Conversations about fish between a clinician and patient can help build rapport. Fish that are very responsive to people are especially helpful in a consultation practice. Patients can be invited to come up with their own therapeutic metaphors involving fish. Animal-assisted therapy has become more popular in recent years. It...
psychologytoday.com
Trauma: The Moral Challenge for Therapy
Survivors of trauma often feel an instinctual urge to respond to the injustice of their experience. Therapists have lacked the model, vocabulary, and orientation to help those who experience trauma address moral issues. Menders are artificially separated out from conversations about trauma, but their hard work deserves attention. For the...
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
psychologytoday.com
Lessons Learned From a Medical Emergency
The first task of science is observation. Do not make assumptions; be curious and ask questions. Identify your goals and what help you need to meet them. Resilience can spring from addressing trauma. The other evening I began feeling uncomfortable during dinner. The homemade chicken soup I had lovingly simmered...
psychologytoday.com
Why Do People With Anxiety Love Halloween?
Some people who live with anxiety may be drawn to Halloween. Halloween prompts play and can normalize fear. Halloween may offer a simulation of fear that evokes a sense of control. I’ve had a love for spooky things since I was a child. While I didn’t know it at the...
psychologytoday.com
Evolved Proclivities for Social Connection at War With One Another
Genetically based proclivities in Homo sapiens were formed in foraging societies over hundreds of thousands of years. The rise of large societies put some of these proclivities at odds, and they cause us trouble today. When essential elements of our nature have been set against each other, tension and conflict...
psychologytoday.com
Sometimes It Gets Worse Before It Gets Better
Avoidance perpetuates anxiety and, to a certain extent, depression. Facing problems can be hard at first, but better long term. The overall strategy should be to approach problems in whatever way makes the most sense for the situation. One of the greatest struggles in therapy is reconciling the motivation to...
psychologytoday.com
Melanin and Mental Health
Inherited, unprocessed trauma in the Black community produces cortisol, inflammation, and disease. The trauma of the Black community is compounded by COVID and police violence. Messages to younger Black generations to "push through" and ignore their vulnerability may be based on their ancestors being in survival mode. This post is...
psychologytoday.com
How Babies Detect Social Bonds
Babies as young as eight months develop social cognition, the ability to think about others' thoughts, feelings, and relationships. Babies can tell that people who imitate one another, share food, and share saliva have tight social bonds. Babies expect socially bonded people who help one another in distress. How Do...
psychologytoday.com
Our Memory Depends on the Words We Use
The truth of happiness and the power of life lessons lie in the combination of experience and their aftermath. Good or bad, what did you learn? What will be your attitude and the narrative you keep about the experience? How will you view your past, and subsequently, your future?. Change...
