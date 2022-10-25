ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva net worth combined: Career paydays, TV deals compared ahead of main event

By Jack Figg
 5 days ago
TWO worlds collide when internet sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul faces UFC legend Anderson Silva.

The pair of prizefighting stars meet in an eight-round 187lb catchweight clash over the weekend in Arizona.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight in Arizona this weekend Credit: AP

Paul has already told SunSport he expects to pocket a career-high payday for the pay-per-view bout, only increasing his already staggering net worth.

According to Forbes, last year the American took home earnings of £36MILLION, with £30m of that from the ring.

Paul takes a percentage in the PPV sales of his fights, which average around £10m each.

His other sources of income included endorsements and social media revenue.

Paul has been sponsored by the likes of boohooMan and DraftKings before and recently launched a micro-betting app called Betr.

He said: “A lot of times Forbes inflates the number made. In 2018 when I made the list, I made $17 million and they reported $22 million I believe.

"On this day, they are actually behind, and the numbers are actually low.

"Most celebs would say, ‘Thank the Lord I’m so blessed,’ but I say any regular motherf***er could do this if you're a sicko and ready to die for your cause.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul is valued at £52m ($60m) compared to Silva's £16m ($18m).

The Brazilian was one of the UFC's highest-paid PPV stars during his iconic career, before departing in 2020.

His biggest guaranteed purse was $800,000 the night he faced Nick Diaz, although he would have earned more through box office bonuses.

Paul claimed he would be giving Silva's his highest ever payday, something the old icon denied.

The adidas athlete said: "No, it's not true.

"I don't like to talk about money because I'm not here for money. Thanks to God I have money to take care of my family.

"I'm not a rich guy but I try to live a good life and don't spend money on things that aren't important."

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva ahead of their fight Credit: GETTY

